

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - A Hantavirus-hit cruise ship currently in the Atlantic Ocean is expected to dock in the Spanish island of Tenerife, off West Africa, on Sunday, according to the latest updates from the Spanish Health Ministry.



The World Health Organization said one of its experts, Dutch doctors, and a European disease specialist boarded the Dutch-flagged MV Hondius in Cabo Verde earlier this week, and are overseeing medical assessments and infection prevention measures during the voyage to Tenerife.



Three people have died and several others have fallen ill aboard the luxury polar expedition vessel, prompting a major international public health response involving countries across Europe, Africa and Latin America.



The first alert came from the United Kingdom, which notified WHO under International Health Regulations of the outbreak after passengers aboard the vessel developed severe respiratory illness during the trip from Argentina to Cabo Verde.



Briefing journalists in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said eight cases had been reported so far, including five laboratory-confirmed infections and three suspected cases linked to the rare Andes strain of hantavirus.



Three people have died. The victims reportedly include a Dutch couple and a German woman.



The hantavirus involved is the Andes virus, the only species known to be capable of limited transmission between humans, linked to close and prolonged contact.



Describing the situation, Dr Tedros said, 'While this is a serious incident, WHO assesses the public health risk as low.' He noted that given the incubation period, 'it's possible that more cases may be reported.'



WHO is coordinating closely with multiple countries.



'Our priorities are to ensure the affected patients receive care, that the remaining passengers on the ship are kept safe and treated with dignity, and to prevent any further spread of the virus,' Dr Tedros said.



Meanwhile, the UK government said it continues to work with international authorities in preparing for the arrival of British nationals to the UK from the MV Hondius.



Two British nationals have confirmed hantavirus, with an additional suspected case of a British national on Tristan da Cunha, a group of islands in Saint Helena. None of the British citizens onboard are currently reporting symptoms but they are being closely monitored, the UK Health Security Agency, Department for Health and Social Care, and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a joint statement.



UK government staff will be on the ground ready to support the British nationals disembarking. British Passengers and ship crew not displaying any symptoms of hantavirus will be escorted by UK Government staff to an airport and given free passage back to the UK.



The FCDO is chartering a dedicated repatriation flight for British ship passengers and crew only.



UKHSA said all British passengers and crew on board the MV Hondius will be asked to isolate for 45 days upon returning to the UK and they will be closely monitored.



Seven British Nationals disembarked the ship at St Helena on April 24.



Two of them have returned to the UK independently and are isolating at home. Neither of these individuals is currently reporting symptoms.



Four of these passengers remain in St Helena. A seventh individual has been traced outside of the UK.



The Dutch-flagged cruise ship, which left Argentina on April 1, made port calls as it crossed the Atlantic with around 150 passengers and crew of 23 nationalities, including 17 Americans.



The luxury polar expedition vessel is anchored off the coast of Praia, Cape Verde, where its passengers remain unable to disembark.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News