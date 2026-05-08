

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation increased more than expected in April to the highest level in three months, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office said on Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.1 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 1.8 percent rise in March. The expected inflation rate was 2.0 percent.



Food inflation rose 1.5 percent annually in April after remaining flat in March. Costs for consumer durable goods grew at a stable rate of 2.7 percent, while services inflation slowed marginally to 4.0 percent from 4.1 percent. Data showed that fuel and power costs showed a renewed fall of 0.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased at a stable rate of 0.4 percent.



Data also showed that the core inflation rate also rose to 2.2 percent in April from 1.9 percent in the prior month.



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