

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMTOF.PK) released a profit for full year that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY10.015 billion, or JPY7.48 per share. This compares with JPY40.987 billion, or JPY28.70 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to JPY2.896 trillion from JPY2.788 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi Motors Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY10.015 Bln. vs. JPY40.987 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY7.48 vs. JPY28.70 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.896 Tn vs. JPY2.788 Tn last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News