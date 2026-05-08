In the pivotal Phase 3 POETYK PsA clinical trials, Sotyktu demonstrated superiority compared with placebo at Week 16 across multiple endpoints, including skin and joint symptoms, with improvements in quality of life as reflected in the European Union Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)

Sotyktu, a once-daily oral treatment, is the first and only tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor to be approved in the European Union for this indication

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today announced that the European Commission has granted approval to Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), alone or in combination with methotrexate, for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in adults who have had an inadequate response or who have been intolerant to a prior disease-modifying antirheumatic (DMARD) therapy. Sotyktu, a once-daily oral, selective tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, is the first TYK2 inhibitor to be approved for the treatment of active PsA in the European Union (EU).

"The European approval of Sotyktu for active psoriatic arthritis represents an important advancement in addressing both the skin and joint symptoms of this chronic immune-mediated disease," said Al Reba, senior vice president, Cardiovascular Immunology Commercialization, Bristol Myers Squibb. "This milestone marks a new approach to treating psoriatic arthritis, and we look forward to continuing the development of Sotyktu for other serious rheumatic conditions as part of our commitment to addressing the life-altering impact of these diseases."

This EU approval is based on positive results from the pivotal POETYK PsA-1 and POETYK PsA-2 Phase 3 clinical trials, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of Sotyktu 6 mg once daily in adults with active PsA. In both trials, treatment with Sotyktu resulted in significant improvement in disease activity, as measured by American College of Rheumatology (ACR) 20 (the primary endpoint) and Minimal Disease Activity (MDA) (key secondary endpoint).

The overall safety profile of Sotyktu observed in individuals with active psoriatic arthritis was generally consistent with the safety profile in those with plaque psoriasis. The most common adverse reactions (=1%) are upper respiratory infections, blood creatine phosphokinase increased, herpes simplex infections, oral ulcers, acneiform rash and folliculitis. Sotyktu is associated with the following special warnings and precautions for use: infections; pre-treatment evaluation for tuberculosis; malignancies; major adverse cardiovascular events, deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; immunizations; and excipients (lactose, sodium).

"Psoriatic arthritis presents differently from patient to patient, often combining widespread musculoskeletal inflammation and challenging skin symptoms with a debilitating impact on quality of life," said Frank Behrens, MD, Professor of Rheumatology, Immunology, and Inflammation Medicine, Goethe-University Hospital, Frankfurt. "The impressive safety and the efficacy profile observed in the pivotal POETYK PsA trials demonstrate the ability of Sotyktu, the first approved TYK2 inhibitor, to provide comprehensive relief for adults living with this chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory disease."

In clinical trials, health-related quality of life was assessed by the 36-Item Short Form Health Survey (SF-36). Patients treated with Sotyktu showed improvements in SF-36 Physical Component Summary (PCS) score at Week 16 compared to placebo (key secondary endpoint), with improvements maintained in both POETYK PsA trials up to Week 52.

Sotyktu was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 6, 2026 for the treatment of adults with active PsA. Sotyktu was first approved in 2022 by the U.S. FDA for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (PsO) who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Per that approval, Sotyktu is not recommended for use with other potent immunosuppressants in the PsO population. In 2023, Sotyktu was approved by the European Commission for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy. Since then, multiple global regulatory authorities have approved Sotyktu for that indication. Sotyktu has five years of clinical efficacy and safety data in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Bristol Myers Squibb thanks the patients and investigators who participated in the POETYK PsA clinical trials.

About Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic, immune-mediated, heterogenous disease with multiple musculoskeletal and skin manifestations, including inflammatory arthritis, enthesitis (inflammation where tendon or ligament attaches to the bone), dactylitis (swelling of finger and toe joints) and psoriatic skin and nail lesions.Up to 30 percent of patients with psoriasis go on to develop PsA. In addition to impairments in physical function, pain and fatigue caused by PsA, the disease can significantly impact the well-being of patients. Patients with PsA are also at increased risk of serious comorbidities.

About the Sotyktu Phase 3 Psoriatic Arthritis Trial Program

The Phase 3 Sotyktu psoriatic arthritis (PsA) program includes two Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials evaluating the efficacy and safety in adults 18 years of age and older with active PsA: POETYK PsA-1 (IM011-054; NCT04908202) and POETYK PsA-2 (IM011-055; NCT04908189).

POETYK PsA-1 included 670 patients with active PsA who were not previously treated with a biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (bDMARD naïve). POETYK PsA-2 included 624 patients with active PsA who were bDMARD naïve or had previously received TNFa inhibitor treatment. Patients met the CASPAR criteria for PsA, with =3 swollen and =3 tender joints and had an active or documented history of plaque psoriasis. Both trials include a 52-week treatment period comprised of a placebo-controlled treatment period through Week 16, followed by a reallocation and continued active treatment period from Week 16 to Week 52. POETYK PsA-2 also included an apremilast safety reference arm.

The primary endpoint of both trials was the proportion of participants achieving an ACR20 response at Week 16. Key secondary endpoints were also assessed at Week 16 across measures of PsA disease activity.

Patients in both trials completing 52 weeks of treatment were potentially eligible to enroll in open-label extensions.

In both POETYK PsA-1 and POETYK PsA-2 trials, treatment with Sotyktu resulted in significant improvement in disease activity, as measured by American College of Rheumatology (ACR) 20 (the primary endpoint) and Minimal Disease Activity (MDA) (key secondary endpoint).

Efficacy Results in Adults with Psoriatic Arthritis

POETYK PsA-1 POETYK PsA-2 Sotyktu (N 336) Placebo (N 334) Difference from Placebo (95% CI) Sotyktu (N 312) Placebo (N 312) Difference from Placebo (95% CI) ACR20 Response Week 16 (%) 54.2 34.1 20.0 (12.7, 27.4) a 54.2 39.4 14.8 (7.0, 22.5) a Week 52 (%) 76.3 (212/278) 71.9 (194/270) ACR50 Response Week 16 (%) 24.7 13.5 11.2 (5.3, 17.1) c 28.8 16.3 12.5 (6.0, 19.0) c Week 52 (%) 48.9 (136/278) 47.0 (127/270) ACR70 Response Week 16 (%) 11.6 5.4 6.2 (2.0, 10.4) d 10.6 5.4 5.2 (0.9, 9.4) d Week 52 (%) 30.2 (84/278) 30.0 (81/270) Minimal disease activity (MDA)** Response Week 16 (%) 19.0 10.2 8.9 (3.6, 14.2) b 25.6 14.7 10.9 (4.6, 17.1) b Week 52 (%) 40.7 (114/280) 48.3 (130/269) Non-responder imputation (NRI) was used up to Week 16. After Week 16, observed data is shown with no imputation. N is number of randomized patients. a p=0.0002 b p=0.001 c Nominal p=0.0002 d Nominal p=0.02 Data are shown for available subjects in the format of (n/N) observed ** Minimal disease activity (MDA) 5 out of 7 outcomes: tender joint count =1; swollen joint count =1; Psoriasis Activity and Severity Index =1 or body surface area =3%; patient pain visual analogue scale (VAS) =15; patient global disease activity VAS =20; Health Assessment Questionnaire Disability Index =0.5; tender entheseal points =1

About Sotyktu (deucravacitinib)

Sotyktu is an oral, selective, tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor with a unique mechanism of action. It is the first selective TYK2 inhibitor in clinical studies across moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis. Bristol Myers Squibb scientists designed Sotyktu to selectively target TYK2, thereby mediating the signaling of interleukin (IL)-23, IL-12 and Type 1 interferons (IFN), key cytokines involved in the pathogenesis of plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Sotyktu achieves a high degree of selectivity by binding to the regulatory domain of TYK2, resulting in inhibition of TYK2 and mediation of its downstream functions. Sotyktu has been shown to have high selectivity for TYK2 at physiologically relevant concentrations and has not been shown to inhibit JAK1, JAK2 or JAK3 in in vitro assays. The precise mechanism linking inhibition of TYK2 enzyme to therapeutic effectiveness is not currently known.

Sotyktu is approved in numerous countries around the world for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and is also approved in the United States for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults.

The efficacy and safety of Sotyktu in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis were evaluated in POETYK PSO-1 and POETYK PSO-2, multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo- and active comparator-controlled 52-week Phase 3 studies. In total, 664 patients were enrolled in POETYK PSO-1, and 1,020 patients were enrolled in POETYK PSO-2. All participants had moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and were candidates for phototherapy or systemic therapy.

Bristol Myers Squibb: Pioneering Paths Forward in Immunology to Transform Patients' Lives

Bristol Myers Squibb is inspired by a single vision transforming patients' lives through science. For people living with immune-mediated diseases, the debilitating reality of enduring chronic symptoms and disease progression can make simple tasks and daily life a challenge. Driven by our deep understanding of the immune system that spans over 20 years of experience, we continue to pursue bold science as we work to deliver life-changing medicines that elevate new standards of care across rheumatology, dermatology and pulmonology. Our sequential immunotherapy research framework aims to address the root cause of disease by controlling inflammation, resetting the immune system and promoting immune homeostasis with the goal of achieving transformational efficacy. By continuously pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge, we strive to bring forward tailored approaches, treatments and combinations that may lead to durable remissions, improved quality of life and functional cures. Our collaborations with patients, caregivers, healthcare providers and researchers inform our patient-centric approach as we aim to break efficacy ceilings and deliver what matters most the promise of living a better life.

Full European Summary of Product Characteristics for Sotyktu will be found on the EMA website at www.ema.europa.eu.

Sotyktu U.S. Indications and Important Safety Information

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATIONS

SOTYKTU (deucravacitinib) is indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

Limitations of Use:

SOTYKTU is not recommended for use in combination with other potent immunosuppressants.

SOTYKTU is indicated for the treatment of active psoriatic arthritis in adults.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS

SOTYKTU is contraindicated in patients with a history of hypersensitivity reaction to deucravacitinib or to any of the excipients in SOTYKTU.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Hypersensitivity Reactions: Hypersensitivity reactions such as angioedema have been reported. If a clinically significant hypersensitivity reaction occurs, institute appropriate therapy and discontinue SOTYKTU.

Infections: SOTYKTU may increase the risk of infections. Serious infections have been reported in patients who received SOTYKTU. The most common serious infections reported with SOTYKTU included pneumonia and COVID-19. Avoid use of SOTYKTU in patients with an active or serious infection. Consider the risks and benefits of SOTYKTU prior to initiating treatment in patients:

with chronic or recurrent infection

who have been exposed to tuberculosis

with a history of a serious or an opportunistic infection

with underlying conditions that may predispose them to infection.

Closely monitor patients for the development of signs and symptoms of infection during and after treatment. A patient who develops a new infection during treatment should undergo prompt and complete diagnostic testing, have appropriate antimicrobial therapy initiated, and be closely monitored. Interrupt SOTYKTU if a serious infection occurs. Do not resume SOTYKTU until the infection resolves or is adequately treated.

Viral Reactivation

Herpes virus reactivation (e.g., herpes zoster, herpes simplex) was reported in clinical trials with SOTYKTU. In the 16-week placebo-controlled period of Trials PSO-1 and PSO-2, herpes simplex infections were reported in 17 patients (6.8 per 100 patient-years) treated with SOTYKTU, and 1 patient (0.8 per 100 patient-years) treated with placebo. Multidermatomal herpes zoster was reported in an immunocompetent patient. The clinical implications of SOTYKTU on viral hepatitis reactivation are unknown. Consider viral hepatitis screening and monitoring for reactivation in accordance with clinical guidelines before starting and during therapy with SOTYKTU. If signs of reactivation occur, consult a hepatitis specialist. SOTYKTU is not recommended for use in patients with active hepatitis B or hepatitis C.

Tuberculosis (TB): In trials of PSO-1 and PSO-2, of 4 patients with latent TB who were treated with SOTYKTU and received appropriate TB prophylaxis, no patients developed active TB (during the mean follow-up of 34 weeks). One patient, who did not have latent TB, developed active TB after receiving 54 weeks of SOTYKTU. Evaluate patients for latent and active TB infection prior to initiating treatment with SOTYKTU. Do not administer SOTYKTU to patients with active TB. Initiate treatment of latent TB prior to administering SOTYKTU. Consider anti-TB therapy prior to initiation of SOTYKTU in patients with a past history of latent or active TB in whom an adequate course of treatment cannot be confirmed. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of active TB during treatment.

Malignancy including Lymphomas: Malignancies, including lymphomas, were observed in clinical trials with SOTYKTU. Consider the benefits and risks for the individual patient prior to initiating or continuing therapy with SOTYKTU, particularly in patients with a known malignancy (other than a successfully treated non-melanoma skin cancer) and patients who develop a malignancy during treatment with SOTYKTU.

Rhabdomyolysis and Elevated CPK: Treatment with SOTYKTU was associated with an increased incidence of asymptomatic creatine phosphokinase (CPK) elevation and rhabdomyolysis compared to placebo. Discontinue SOTYKTU if markedly elevated CPK levels occur or myopathy is diagnosed or suspected. Instruct patients to promptly report unexplained muscle pain, tenderness or weakness, particularly if accompanied by malaise or fever.

Laboratory Abnormalities: Treatment with SOTYKTU was associated with increases in triglyceride levels. Periodically evaluate serum triglycerides according to clinical guidelines during treatment. Treatment with SOTYKTU has been associated with liver enzyme elevation. Evaluate liver enzymes at baseline and during treatment with SOTYKTU in patients with known or suspected liver disease according to routine management. If increases in liver enzymes occur and drug-induced liver injury is suspected, interrupt SOTYKTU until a diagnosis of liver injury is excluded.

Immunizations: Prior to initiating therapy with SOTYKTU, complete all age-appropriate immunizations according to current immunization guidelines including prophylactic herpes zoster vaccination. Avoid use of live vaccines in patients treated with SOTYKTU. The response to live or non-live vaccines has not been evaluated.

Potential Risks Related to JAK Inhibition: It is not known whether tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibition may be associated with the observed or potential adverse reactions of Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibition. In a large, randomized, postmarketing safety trial of a JAK inhibitor in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), patients 50 years of age and older with at least one cardiovascular risk factor, higher rates of all-cause mortality, including sudden cardiovascular death, major adverse cardiovascular events, overall thrombosis, deep venous thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and malignancies (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer) were observed in patients treated with the JAK inhibitor compared to those treated with TNF blockers. SOTYKTU is not approved for use in RA.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions (=1% of patients on SOTYKTU and more frequently than with placebo) in patients with plaque psoriasis include upper respiratory infections, blood creatine phosphokinase increased, herpes simplex, mouth ulcers, folliculitis and acne.

The overall safety profile of SOTYKTU observed in patients with active psoriatic arthritis was generally consistent with the safety profile observed in patients with plaque psoriasis.

SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy: Available data from case reports on SOTYKTU use during pregnancy are insufficient to evaluate a drug-associated risk of major birth defects, miscarriage, or adverse maternal or fetal outcomes. Report pregnancies to the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's Adverse Event reporting line at 1-800-721-5072.

Lactation: There are no data on the presence of SOTYKTU in human milk, the effects on the breastfed infant, or the effects on milk production. SOTYKTU is present in rat milk. When a drug is present in animal milk, it is likely that the drug will be present in human milk. The developmental and health benefits of breastfeeding should be considered along with the mother's clinical need for SOTYKTU and any potential adverse effects on the breastfed infant from SOTYKTU or from the underlying maternal condition.

Hepatic Impairment: SOTYKTU is not recommended for use in patients with severe hepatic impairment.

SOTYKTU is available in 6 mg tablets.

Please see U.S. Full Prescribing Information, including Medication Guide, for SOTYKTU.

SOTYKTU and the SOTYKTU logo are trademarks of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.

2026 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients' Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what's possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, whether the outcome of pricing and reimbursement negotiations in individual countries in Europe may delay or limit the commercial potential of Sotyktu (deucravacitinib) for the additional indication described in this release, that it will be commercially successful, any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use and that continued approval of Sotyktu for such indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb's business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

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