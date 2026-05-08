

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production contracted in April after recovering in the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Friday.



Industrial output dropped 1.1 percent on a yearly basis in March, reversing a 2.2 percent rise in February.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output contracted the most by 5.6 percent, and manufacturing production dropped 1.3 percent. On the other hand, utility sector output logged a strong growth of 5.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.8 percent, in contrast to a 2.7 percent rebound in the prior month.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News