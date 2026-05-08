

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that five children across four states have gotten sick from an outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to contact with pet veiled chameleons.



A CDC investigation has found that the multistate outbreak is linked to the most common chameleon species in the pet trade.



All sick children are two years old or younger.



CDC warned that reptiles are not recommended as pets for children under five, adults aged 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems as they are more likely to get a serious illness from germs that reptiles can carry.



Veiled chameleons and other reptiles can carry Salmonella germs in their droppings even if they look healthy and clean. These germs can easily spread to their bodies and anything in the area where they live and roam.



'You can get sick from touching your pet veiled chameleon or anything in its environment and then touching your mouth or food and swallowing Salmonella germs,' CDC said in a press release.



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