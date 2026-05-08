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WKN: A0B7EK | ISIN: JP3431300007 | Ticker-Symbol: JSS
Frankfurt
08.05.26 | 08:15
6,200 Euro
+5,08 % +0,300
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
NXERA PHARMA CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NXERA PHARMA CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,2006,50008.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2026 12:30 Uhr
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Nxera Pharma: Nxera Files Patent Infringement Action in Relation to its miniG Platform Technology

Tokyo, Japan and Cambridge and London, UK, 8 May 2026 - Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. ("Nxera Pharma" or "the Company"; TSE 4565) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Nxera Pharma UK Limited ("Nxera") has issued proceedings against OMass Therapeutics alleging infringement of its patents EP 3 408 286 B1 and GB 2 558 968 B relating to its proprietary miniG technology. miniG is an integral part of Nxera's NxWave GPCR-focused structure-based drug discovery platform.

The proceedings have been commenced in the Patents Court of the High Court of Justice of England and Wales.

Nxera is seeking appropriate relief, including compensation and injunctive relief to prevent further infringement. As the matter is now before the Court, the Company does not intend to comment further at this time.

-END-

About Nxera Pharma
Nxera Pharma is a technology powered biopharma company in pursuit of new specialty medicines to improve the lives of patients with unmet needs in Japan and globally. The Company has built an agile, new-generation commercial business in Japan to develop and commercialize innovative medicines, including several launched products, to address this high-value, large and growing market and those in the broader APAC region. In addition, the Company is advancing an extensive pipeline internally and in partnership with leading pharma and biotech companies powered by its unique NxWave GPCR structure-based drug discovery platform. Nxera Pharma operates at key locations in Tokyo and Osaka (Japan), London and Cambridge (UK), Basel (Switzerland) and Seoul (South Korea) and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (ticker: 4565).

For more information, please visit www.nxera.life
LinkedIn: @NxeraPharma | X: @NxeraPharma | YouTube: @NxeraPharma

Enquiries:

Media and Investor Relations
Shinya Tsuzuki, VP, Head of Investor Relations
Maya Bennison, Communications Manager
+81 (0)3 5210 3399 | +44 (0)1223 949390 |IR@Nxera.life

MEDiSTRAVA (for International Media)
Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, Erica Hollingsworth
+44 (0)203 928 6900 | Nxera@medistrava.com

Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the discovery, development, and commercialization of products. Various risks may cause Nxera Pharma Group's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements, including: adverse results in clinical development programs; failure to obtain patent protection for inventions; commercial limitations imposed by patents owned or controlled by third parties; dependence upon strategic alliance partners to develop and commercialize products and services; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals to market products and services resulting from development efforts; the requirement for substantial funding to conduct research and development and to expand commercialization activities; and product initiatives by competitors. As a result of these factors, prospective investors are cautioned not to rely on any forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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