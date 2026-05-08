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WKN: A1W6VY | ISIN: BMG3198U1027 | Ticker-Symbol: EG0
Frankfurt
08.05.26 | 12:49
53,00 Euro
+2,91 % +1,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSENT GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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ESSENT GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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52,0054,5008.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2026 12:36 Uhr
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Essent Group Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2026 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 of $171.8 million or $1.82 per diluted share, compared to $175.4 million or $1.69 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Essent also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 1, 2026.

"We are pleased with our first quarter 2026 financial results, which continued to benefit from favorable credit trends and the impact of interest rates on both persistency and investment income," said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The strong cash flow generation from our core mortgage insurance business and the strength of our buy, manage and distribute operating model have enabled us to take a balanced approach to capital management."

Financial Highlights:

  • Mortgage new insurance written for the first quarter of 2026 was $11.1 billion, compared to $11.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $9.9 billion in the first quarter of 2025.

  • Mortgage insurance in force as of March 31, 2026 was $247.9 billion, compared to $248.4 billion as of December 31, 2025 and $244.7 billion as of March 31, 2025.

  • Net investment income for the first quarter of 2026 was $59.3 million, compared to $58.2 million in the first quarter of 2025.

  • During the first quarter of 2026, Essent Guaranty entered into an excess of loss reinsurance transaction with a panel of highly rated third-party reinsurers providing forward protection, effective July 1, 2027, for business written in calendar year 2027.

  • Year-to-date through April 30, 2026, Essent repurchased approximately 3.5 million common shares for over $214 million.

Conference Call:

Essent management will hold a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern time today to discuss its results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://ir.essentgroup.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx. The call may also be accessed by dialing 888-330-2384 inside the U.S., or 240-789-2701 for international callers, using passcode 9824537 or by referencing Essent.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Essent website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for a period of two weeks, using the following dial-in numbers and passcode: 800-770-2030 inside the U.S., or 647-362-9199 for international callers, passcode 9824537.

In addition to the information provided in the Company's earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which may be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Essent's website at http://ir.essentgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," or "potential" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the "GSEs"), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers or the loss of a significant customer; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; decrease in the length of time our insurance policies are in force; deteriorating economic conditions; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2026, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About the Company:

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, "Essent") offering private mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and title insurance and settlement services to serve the housing finance industry. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com

Source: Essent Group Ltd.

Media Contact

610.230.0556
media@essentgroup.com

Investor Relations Contact
Philip Stefano
Vice President, Investor Relations
855-809-ESNT
ir@essentgroup.com

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Financial Results and Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended March 31, 2026
Exhibit A Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Exhibit B Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
Exhibit C Consolidated Historical Quarterly Data (Unaudited)
Exhibit D Year to Date Segment Results (Unaudited)
Exhibit E Historical Quarterly Segment Information (Unaudited)
Exhibit F Mortgage Insurance - Historical Quarterly Data
Exhibit G Mortgage Insurance - New Insurance Written
Exhibit H Mortgage Insurance - Insurance in Force and Risk in Force
Exhibit I Mortgage Insurance - Vintage Data
Exhibit J Mortgage Insurance - Outward Reinsurance Vintage Data
Exhibit K Mortgage Insurance - Geographic Data
Exhibit L Mortgage Insurance - Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE
Exhibit M Mortgage Insurance - Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency
Exhibit N U.S. Mortgage Insurance Company Capital
Exhibit O Reinsurance
Exhibit P Cash & Investments
Exhibit A
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025
Revenues:
Gross premiums written- 431,232 - 272,394
Ceded premiums (36,563- (34,123-
Net premiums written 394,669 238,271
(Increase) decrease in unearned premiums (134,576- 7,577
Net premiums earned 260,093 245,848
Net investment income 59,255 58,210
Realized investment gains (losses), net (147- (181-
Income from other invested assets 10,179 7,408
Other income 6,692 6,273
Total revenues 336,072 317,558
Losses and expenses:
Provision for losses and LAE 48,216 31,287
Other underwriting and operating expenses 72,983 71,124
Interest expense 8,148 8,148
Total losses and expenses 129,347 110,559
Income before income taxes 206,725 206,999
Income tax expense 34,926 31,566
Net income- 171,799 - 175,433
Earnings per share:
Basic- 1.83 - 1.71
Diluted 1.82 1.69
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic 93,818 102,881
Diluted 94,572 103,946
Net income- 171,799 - 175,433
Other comprehensive income:
Unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of investments (35,951- 71,738
Comprehensive income- 135,848 - 247,171
Exhibit B
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
March 31, December 31,
(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025
Assets
Investments
Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value- 5,425,210 - 5,455,593
Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value 623,034 648,492
Total investments available for sale 6,048,244 6,104,085
Other invested assets 394,290 382,513
Total investments 6,442,534 6,486,598
Cash 128,262 123,049
Accrued investment income 44,875 47,371
Accounts receivable 144,121 51,267
Deferred policy acquisition costs 56,901 9,547
Property, equipment and software, net 48,297 49,189
Prepaid federal income tax 513,425 513,425
Goodwill and acquired intangible assets, net 77,802 78,153
Other assets 113,551 82,404
Total assets- 7,569,768 - 7,441,003
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Reserve for losses and LAE- 485,666 - 446,822
Unearned premium reserve 226,306 91,730
Net deferred tax liability 452,552 465,351
Senior notes due 2029, net 495,637 495,301
Other accrued liabilities 213,105 185,072
Total liabilities 1,873,266 1,684,276
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity
Common shares, $0.015 par value:
Authorized - 233,333; issued and outstanding - 93,073 shares in 2026 and 95,456 shares in 2025 1,396 1,432
Additional paid-in capital 486,672 649,895
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (187,936- (151,985-
Retained earnings 5,396,370 5,257,385
Total stockholders' equity 5,696,502 5,756,727
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity- 7,569,768 - 7,441,003
Return on average equity (1) 12.0- 12.1-
(1) The 2026 return on average equity is calculated by dividing annualized year-to-date 2026 net income by average equity. The 2025 return on average equity is calculated by dividing full year 2025 net income by average equity.
Exhibit C
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Consolidated Historical Quarterly Data (Unaudited)
2026
 2025
March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Revenues:
Net premiums earned - 260,093 - 242,729 - 246,332 - 248,809 - 245,848
Net investment income 59,255 59,223 59,795 59,289 58,210
Realized investment gains (losses), net (147- (188- (425- (129- (181-
Income from other invested assets 10,179 3,942 1,770 4,466 7,408
Other income (1) 6,692 6,698 4,358 6,708 6,273
Total revenues 336,072 312,404 311,830 319,143 317,558
Losses and expenses:
Provision for losses and LAE 48,216 56,073 44,922 17,055 31,287
Other underwriting and operating expenses 72,983 63,653 59,498 62,765 71,124
Interest expense 8,148 8,149 8,251 8,148 8,148
Total losses and expenses 129,347 127,875 112,671 87,968 110,559
Income before income taxes 206,725 184,529 199,159 231,175 206,999
Income tax expense (2) 34,926 29,547 34,944 35,836 31,566
Net income - 171,799 - 154,982 - 164,215 - 195,339 - 175,433
Earnings per share:
Basic - 1.83 - 1.62 - 1.69 - 1.95 - 1.71
Diluted 1.82 1.60 1.67 1.93 1.69
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic 93,818 95,772 97,400 100,037 102,881
Diluted 94,572 96,664 98,519 101,059 103,946
Book value per share - 61.20 - 60.31 - 58.86 - 56.98 - 55.22
Return on average equity (annualized) 12.0- 10.8- 11.5- 13.8- 12.5-
Senior debt & credit facility:
Borrowings outstanding - 500,000 - 500,000 - 500,000 - 500,000 - 500,000
Undrawn committed capacity - 500,000 - 500,000 - 500,000 - 500,000 - 500,000
Weighted average interest rate (end of period) 6.25- 6.25- 6.25- 6.25- 6.25-
Debt-to-capital 8.07- 7.99- 8.01- 8.10- 8.12-
Cash and investments available for sale at the holding companies - 1,144,112 - 1,268,579 - 1,038,747 - 995,032 - 1,016,368
(1) Other income includes net favorable (unfavorable) changes in the fair value of embedded derivatives associated with certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements, which for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, were $37, ($526), ($858), ($29) and ($150), respectively.
(2) Income tax expense for the quarters ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025 includes $2,407, $366, $493, $1,112, and $1,561, respectively, of discrete tax expense associated with realized and unrealized gains. Income tax expense for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 also include ($396) and ($828), respectively, of discrete tax benefits associated with prior year tax returns. Income tax expense for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and March 31, 2025 also include ($1,067) and ($742), respectively, of excess tax benefits associated with the vesting of common shares and common share units.

Exhibit D
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Year to Date Segment Results (Unaudited)
The following tables set forth comparative annual financial information for our two reportable business segments, Mortgage Insurance and Reinsurance, our Corporate & Other category and our consolidated results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 (unaudited). Our Corporate & Other category is used to reconcile our reportable business segments to consolidated results and includes business activities associated with our title insurance operations, income and losses from holding company treasury operations, and general corporate operating expenses not attributable to our operating segments.
Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
(In thousands) Mortgage Insurance Reinsurance Corporate & Other Consolidated Mortgage Insurance Reinsurance Corporate & Other Consolidated
Revenues:
Net premiums earned - 215,663 - 29,310 - 15,120 - 260,093 - 218,124 - 15,734 - 11,990 - 245,848
Net investment income 42,357 4,670 12,228 59,255 42,790 4,840 10,580 58,210
Realized investment gains (losses), net (188- - 41 (147- (101- - (80- (181-
Income from other invested assets 5,762 - 4,417 10,179 3,209 - 4,199 7,408
Other income 1,743 1,971 2,978 6,692 1,548 2,953 1,772 6,273
Total revenues 265,337 35,951 34,784 336,072 265,570 23,527 28,461 317,558
Losses and expenses:
Provision for losses and LAE 37,620 9,929 667 48,216 30,720 3 564 31,287
Compensation and benefits 16,617 2,185 17,853 36,655 18,610 1,280 19,802 39,692
Premium and other taxes 5,992 18 436 6,446 5,564 11 1,328 6,903
Acquisition costs, net (3) (7,378- 6,742 - (636- (6,430- 357 - (6,073-
Other underwriting and operating expenses 10,834 980 18,704 30,518 10,390 809 19,403 30,602
Net operating expenses before allocations 26,065 9,925 36,993 72,983 28,134 2,457 40,533 71,124
Corporate expense allocations 11,542 551 (12,093- - 12,804 210 (13,014- -
Operating expenses after allocations 37,607 10,476 24,900 72,983 40,938 2,667 27,519 71,124
Interest expense - - 8,148 8,148 - - 8,148 8,148
Income (loss) before income taxes - 190,110 - 15,546 - 1,069 - 206,725 - 193,912 - 20,857 - (7,770- - 206,999
Loss ratio (1) 17.4- 33.9- 14.1- - -
Expense ratio (2) 17.4- 35.7- 18.8- 17.0-
Combined ratio 34.8- 69.6- 32.9- 17.0-
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses after allocations by net premiums earned.
(3) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.

Exhibit E
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Historical Quarterly Segment Information
(Unaudited)
Mortgage Insurance
2026 2025
March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
($ in thousands)
Revenues:
Net premiums earned - 215,663 - 212,674 - 215,683 - 220,262 - 218,124
Net investment income 42,357 43,627 44,265 43,676 42,790
Realized investment gains (losses), net (188- (218- (427- (124- (101-
Income (loss) from other invested assets 5,762 2,044 (605- 3,619 3,209
Other income 1,743 1,149 800 1,614 1,548
Total revenues 265,337 259,276 259,716 269,047 265,570
Losses and expenses:
Provision for losses and LAE 37,620 55,160 44,170 15,323 30,720
Compensation and benefits 16,617 14,727 15,388 15,667 18,610
Premium and other taxes 5,992 6,038 6,010 5,984 5,564
Acquisition costs, net (3) (7,378- (7,234- (7,057- (6,770- (6,430-
Other underwriting and operating expenses 10,834 11,523 9,735 9,744 10,390
Net operating expenses before allocations 26,065 25,054 24,076 24,625 28,134
Corporate expense allocations 11,542 9,213 7,081 8,979 12,804
Operating expenses after allocations 37,607 34,267 31,157 33,604 40,938
Income before income taxes - 190,110 - 169,849 - 184,389 - 220,120 - 193,912
Loss ratio (1) 17.4- 25.9- 20.5- 7.0- 14.1-
Expense ratio (2) 17.4- 16.1- 14.4- 15.3- 18.8-
Combined ratio 34.8- 42.0- 34.9- 22.3- 32.9-
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses after allocations by net premiums earned.
(3) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.
Exhibit E, continued
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Historical Quarterly Segment Information (Unaudited)
Reinsurance
2026 2025
March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
($ in thousands)
Revenues:
Net premiums earned - 29,310 - 14,696 - 16,304 - 13,875 - 15,734
Net investment income 4,670 4,913 5,302 5,216 4,840
Realized investment gains, net - 6 - - -
Other income 1,971 2,255 1,591 1,909 2,953
Total revenues 35,951 21,870 23,197 21,000 23,527
Losses and expenses:
Provision for losses and LAE 9,929 206 65 36 3
Compensation and benefits 2,185 961 1,180 1,126 1,280
Premium and other taxes 18 17 8 16 11
Acquisition costs, net (3) 6,742 763 487 285 357
Other underwriting and operating expenses 980 996 890 959 809
Net operating expenses before allocations 9,925 2,737 2,565 2,386 2,457
Corporate expense allocations 551 516 502 263 210
Operating expenses after allocations 10,476 3,253 3,067 2,649 2,667
Income before income taxes - 15,546 - 18,411 - 20,065 - 18,315 - 20,857
Loss ratio (1) 33.9- 1.4- 0.4- 0.3- - -
Expense ratio (2) 35.7- 22.1- 18.8- 19.1- 17.0-
Combined ratio 69.6- 23.5- 19.2- 19.4- 17.0-
(1) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned.
(2) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing operating expenses after allocations by net premiums earned.
(3) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.
Exhibit E, continued
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Historical Quarterly Segment Information
(Unaudited)
Corporate & Other
2026 2025
March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
($ in thousands)
Revenues:
Net premiums earned - 15,120 - 15,359 - 14,345 - 14,672 - 11,990
Net investment income 12,228 10,683 10,228 10,397 10,580
Realized investment gains (losses), net 41 24 2 (5- (80-
Income from other invested assets 4,417 1,898 2,375 847 4,199
Other income 2,978 3,294 1,967 3,185 1,772
Total revenues 34,784 31,258 28,917 29,096 28,461
Losses and expenses:
Provision for losses and LAE 667 707 687 1,696 564
Compensation and benefits 17,853 14,675 12,608 13,926 19,802
Premium and other taxes 436 446 (88- 495 1,328
Other underwriting and operating expenses 18,704 20,741 20,337 21,333 19,403
Net operating expenses before allocations 36,993 35,862 32,857 35,754 40,533
Corporate expense allocations (12,093- (9,729- (7,583- (9,242- (13,014-
Operating expenses after allocations 24,900 26,133 25,274 26,512 27,519
Interest expense 8,148 8,149 8,251 8,148 8,148
Income (loss) before income taxes - 1,069 - (3,731- - (5,295- - (7,260- - (7,770-
Consolidated
2026 2025
March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
($ in thousands)
Revenues:
Net premiums earned - 260,093 - 242,729 - 246,332 - 248,809 - 245,848
Net investment income 59,255 59,223 59,795 59,289 58,210
Realized investment gains (losses), net (147- (188- (425- (129- (181-
Income from other invested assets 10,179 3,942 1,770 4,466 7,408
Other income 6,692 6,698 4,358 6,708 6,273
Total revenues 336,072 312,404 311,830 319,143 317,558
Losses and expenses:
Provision for losses and LAE 48,216 56,073 44,922 17,055 31,287
Compensation and benefits 36,655 30,363 29,176 30,719 39,692
Premium and other taxes 6,446 6,501 5,930 6,495 6,903
Acquisition costs, net (1) (636- (6,471- (6,570- (6,485- (6,073-
Other underwriting and operating expenses 30,518 33,260 30,962 32,036 30,602
Total other underwriting and operating expenses 72,983 63,653 59,498 62,765 71,124
Interest expense 8,148 8,149 8,251 8,148 8,148
Income before income taxes - 206,725 - 184,529 - 199,159 - 231,175 - 206,999
(1) Acquisition costs are net of ceding commissions earned on outward reinsurance and include ceding commissions incurred on reinsurance assumed.

Exhibit F
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Historical Quarterly Data
2026 2025
March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
($ in thousands)
New insurance written - 11,076,190 - 11,840,227 - 12,233,252 - 12,544,731 - 9,945,336
New risk written - 2,893,697 - 3,030,169 - 3,239,497 - 3,357,820 - 2,698,639
Average insurance in force - 247,838,392 - 248,695,560 - 247,821,046 - 245,747,813 - 244,005,459
Insurance in force (end of period) - 247,909,417 - 248,356,397 - 248,808,341 - 246,797,619 - 244,692,492
Gross risk in force (end of period) (1) - 67,916,263 - 68,053,447 - 68,262,577 - 67,683,239 - 67,026,626
Risk in force (end of period) - 56,271,605 - 56,519,839 - 56,940,929 - 56,811,096 - 56,565,811
Policies in force 801,394 807,230 812,856 812,182 811,342
Weighted average coverage (2) 27.4- 27.4- 27.4- 27.4- 27.4-
Annual persistency 84.7- 85.7- 86.0- 85.8- 85.7-
Loans in default (count) 20,332 20,210 18,583 17,255 17,759
Percentage of loans in default 2.54- 2.50- 2.29- 2.12- 2.19-
Base average premium rate (3) 0.41- 0.41- 0.41- 0.41- 0.41-
Single premium cancellations (4) - - - - - - - - - -
Gross average premium rate 0.41- 0.41- 0.41- 0.41- 0.41-
Ceded premiums (0.06%) (0.07%) (0.06%) (0.05%) (0.05%)
Net average premium rate 0.35- 0.34- 0.35- 0.36- 0.36-
(1) Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party reinsurance.
(2) Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force.
(3) Base average premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized base premiums earned by average insurance in force for the period.
(4) Single premium cancellations is calculated by dividing annualized premiums on the cancellation of non-refundable single premium policies by average insurance in force for the period.
Exhibit G
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - New Insurance Written
NIW by Credit Score
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
($ in thousands)
>=760- 6,118,987 55.2- - 6,608,095 55.8- - 4,742,099 47.7-
740-759 1,650,631 14.9 1,905,196 16.1 1,726,055 17.4
720-739 1,252,802 11.4 1,257,994 10.6 1,299,999 13.0
700-719 1,031,226 9.3 1,039,547 8.8 1,164,983 11.7
680-699 567,778 5.1 554,647 4.7 574,657 5.8
<=679 454,766 4.1 474,748 4.0 437,543 4.4
Total- 11,076,190 100.0- - 11,840,227 100.0- - 9,945,336 100.0-
Weighted average credit score 756 757 751
NIW by LTV
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
($ in thousands)
85.00% and below- 1,217,706 11.0- - 1,437,750 12.1- - 738,619 7.4-
85.01% to 90.00% 3,199,049 28.9 3,509,133 29.7 2,278,290 22.9
90.01% to 95.00% 5,296,531 47.8 5,663,293 47.8 5,276,018 53.1
95.01% and above 1,362,904 12.3 1,230,051 10.4 1,652,409 16.6
Total- 11,076,190 100.0- - 11,840,227 100.0- - 9,945,336 100.0-
Weighted average LTV 92- 92- 93-
NIW by Product
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
Single premium policies 1.6- 1.6- 1.4-
Monthly premium policies 98.4 98.4 98.6
100.0- 100.0- 100.0-
NIW by Purchase vs. Refinance
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
Purchase 72.4- 72.3- 94.3-
Refinance 27.6 27.7 5.7
100.0- 100.0- 100.0-
Exhibit H
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Insurance in Force and Risk in Force
Portfolio by Credit Score
IIF by FICO scoreMarch 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
($ in thousands)
>=760 - 104,715,580 42.2- - 104,062,334 41.9- - 100,017,207 40.9-
740-759 42,906,709 17.3 43,225,016 17.4 42,848,390 17.5
720-739 37,323,783 15.1 37,671,181 15.2 37,970,066 15.5
700-719 32,210,355 13.0 32,473,548 13.1 32,765,594 13.4
680-699 19,194,941 7.7 19,357,527 7.8 19,667,828 8.0
<=679 11,558,049 4.7 11,566,791 4.6 11,423,407 4.7
Total- 247,909,417 100.0- - 248,356,397 100.0- - 244,692,492 100.0-
Weighted average credit score 747 747 746
Gross RIF by FICO scoreMarch 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
($ in thousands)
>=760 - 28,401,453 41.9- - 28,228,907 41.4- - 27,126,072 40.5-
740-759 11,899,312 17.5 11,997,094 17.6 11,894,259 17.7
720-739 10,356,369 15.2 10,452,268 15.4 10,535,428 15.7
700-719 8,977,150 13.2 9,049,840 13.3 9,113,238 13.6
680-699 5,316,639 7.8 5,357,151 7.9 5,425,408 8.1
<=679 2,965,340 4.4 2,968,187 4.4 2,932,221 4.4
Total- 67,916,263 100.0- - 68,053,447 100.0- - 67,026,626 100.0-
Portfolio by LTV
IIF by LTVMarch 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
($ in thousands)
85.00% and below - 14,976,850 6.0- - 14,736,797 5.9- - 14,375,166 5.9-
85.01% to 90.00% 57,370,862 23.1 58,288,674 23.5 59,985,533 24.5
90.01% to 95.00% 132,048,705 53.3 131,950,396 53.1 128,443,227 52.5
95.01% and above 43,513,000 17.6 43,380,530 17.5 41,888,566 17.1
Total- 247,909,417 100.0- - 248,356,397 100.0- - 244,692,492 100.0-
Weighted average LTV 93- 93- 93-
Gross RIF by LTVMarch 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
($ in thousands)
85.00% and below - 1,752,508 2.6- - 1,727,701 2.5- - 1,701,075 2.5-
85.01% to 90.00% 14,061,350 20.7 14,312,312 21.0 14,799,254 22.1
90.01% to 95.00% 38,936,750 57.3 38,906,277 57.2 37,888,529 56.5
95.01% and above 13,165,655 19.4 13,107,157 19.3 12,637,768 18.9
Total- 67,916,263 100.0- - 68,053,447 100.0- - 67,026,626 100.0-
Portfolio by Loan Amortization Period
IIF by Loan Amortization PeriodMarch 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
($ in thousands)
FRM 30 years and higher - 240,268,121 96.9- - 241,353,234 97.2- - 239,398,817 97.8-
FRM 20-25 years 1,631,244 0.7 1,449,192 0.6 1,042,318 0.4
FRM 15 years 2,214,086 0.9 2,009,940 0.8 1,285,597 0.5
ARM 5 years and higher 3,795,966 1.5 3,544,031 1.4 2,965,760 1.3
Total- 247,909,417 100.0- - 248,356,397 100.0- - 244,692,492 100.0-

Exhibit I
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Vintage Data
March 31, 2026
Insurance in Force
YearOriginal
Insurance
Written
($ in thousands)		Remaining
Insurance
in Force
($ in thousands)		% Remaining of Original
Insurance		Number of Policies in ForceWeighted Average Coupon% Purchase>90% LTV>95% LTVFICO < 700FICO >= 760Incurred Loss Ratio (Inception to Date) (1)Number of Loans in DefaultPercentage of Loans in Default
2010 - 2016- 121,811,826- 2,488,0612.0- 13,7634.19- 71.8- 53.4- 4.7- 13.2- 45.2- 2.2- 6004.36-
2017 43,858,322 2,536,4135.8 16,3204.34 89.9 80.8 27.8 22.1 35.7 2.9 7844.80
2018 47,508,525 3,531,3057.4 21,0524.84 95.2 82.6 31.3 23.1 30.5 3.8 1,0504.99
2019 63,569,183 8,047,90212.7 41,3674.27 90.8 77.7 28.2 19.8 33.7 3.5 1,5163.66
2020 107,944,065 25,840,28023.9 108,5683.22 78.4 72.6 17.2 11.2 44.4 2.7 2,3062.12
2021 84,218,250 39,109,05546.4 137,0113.11 93.0 73.9 19.1 13.7 39.9 6.5 3,6492.66
2022 63,061,262 43,970,63869.7 130,5085.09 98.5 68.2 12.1 12.5 39.4 20.3 3,8822.97
2023 47,666,852 33,537,69270.4 98,4936.57 98.9 73.9 19.8 11.2 37.9 25.0 3,4303.48
2024 45,561,332 36,126,34479.3 99,8206.67 95.1 73.9 21.1 12.7 41.5 23.9 2,3672.37
2025 46,563,546 41,706,35789.6 107,8846.55 87.0 65.4 15.5 10.4 49.7 15.7 7400.69
2026 (through March 31) 11,076,190 11,015,37099.5 26,6086.03 72.3 60.1 12.3 9.3 55.1 3.5 80.03
Total- 682,839,353- 247,909,41736.3 801,3945.25 91.3 70.8 17.6 12.4 42.2 6.6 20,3322.54
(1) Incurred loss ratio is calculated by dividing the sum of case reserves and cumulative amount paid for claims by cumulative net premiums earned.
Essent Group Ltd. and SubsidiariesExhibit J
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Outward Reinsurance Vintage Data
March 31, 2026
($ in thousands)
Insurance Linked Notes (1)
Deal NameVintageRemaining
Insurance
in Force		Remaining
Risk
in Force		 Original
Reinsurance in Force		 Remaining
Reinsurance in Force		 Losses
Ceded
to Date		 Original
First Layer
Retention		Remaining
First Layer
Retention		 Earned Premiums Ceded Year-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3)
Radnor Re 2021-1Aug. 2020 - Mar. 2021- 17,192,389- 4,799,485 - 557,911 - 74,611 - - - 278,956- 275,746 - 784 - 38,306
Radnor Re 2021-2Apr. 2021 - Sep. 2021 23,399,809 6,664,825 439,407 178,351 - 279,415 269,613 2,390 162,633
Radnor Re 2022-1Oct. 2021 - Jul. 2022 23,407,727 6,529,964 237,868 121,243 - 303,761 288,498 2,565 121,243
Radnor Re 2023-1Aug. 2022 - Jun. 2023 23,806,743 6,559,432 281,462 196,750 - 281,463 268,187 2,682 196,750
Radnor Re 2024-1Jul. 2023 - Jul. 2024 23,066,718 6,394,625 363,366 220,773 - 256,495 253,795 2,386 163,372
Total - 110,873,386- 30,948,331 - 1,880,014 - 791,728 - - - 1,400,090- 1,355,839 - 10,807 - 682,304
Excess of Loss Reinsurance (2)
Deal NameVintageRemaining
Insurance
in Force		Remaining
Risk
in Force		 Original
Reinsurance in Force		 Remaining
Reinsurance in Force		 Losses
Ceded
to Date		 Original
First Layer
Retention		Remaining
First Layer
Retention		 Earned Premiums Ceded Year-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3)
(4) XOL 2019-1Jan. 2018 - Dec. 2018- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 374 - -
XOL 2020-1Jan. 2019 - Aug. 2019 4,621,398 1,226,788 55,102 29,152 - 215,605 210,230 246 -
XOL 2022-1Oct. 2021 - Dec. 2022 53,242,769 14,741,381 141,992 133,426 - 507,114 465,688 1,486 128,755
XOL 2023-1Jan. 2023 - Dec. 2023 30,307,586 8,428,861 36,627 34,676 - 366,270 355,763 406 33,339
XOL 2024-1Jan. 2024 - Dec. 2024 33,498,856 9,232,623 58,005 58,005 - 331,456 329,277 644 55,894
XOL 2025-1Jan. 2025 - Dec. 2025 41,645,386 11,037,984 80,821 80,821 - 343,234 343,234 717 77,847
Total - 163,315,995- 44,667,637 - 372,547 - 336,080 - - - 1,763,679- 1,704,192 - 3,873 - 295,835
Quota Share Reinsurance (2)
YearCeding PercentageRemaining Insurance in ForceRemaining Risk in Force Remaining Ceded Insurance in Force Remaining Ceded Risk in Force Losses Ceded Year-to-Date Ceding Commission Year-to-Date Earned Premiums Ceded Year-to-Date Reduction in PMIERs Minimum Required Assets (3)
Sep. 2019 - Dec. 2020(5) - 29,235,185- 8,112,049 - 6,080,065 - 1,662,242 - 11 - 1,792 - 2,596 - 103,959
Jan. 2022 - Dec. 202220% 43,925,225 12,103,933 8,785,045 2,420,787 2,100 1,588 4,880 180,735
Jan. 2023 - Dec. 202317.5% 30,220,125 8,407,273 5,288,522 1,471,273 2,603 1,110 4,934 120,620
Jan. 2024 - Dec. 202415% 35,919,887 9,883,294 5,387,983 1,482,494 1,469 1,155 3,953 122,999
Jan. 2025 - Dec. 202525% 41,672,274 11,045,436 10,418,068 2,761,359 1,837 1,833 5,227 186,064
Jan. 2026 - Dec. 202625% 11,002,696 2,874,779 2,750,674 718,695 28 159 293 43,021
Total - 191,975,392- 52,426,764 - 38,710,357 - 10,516,850 - 8,048 - 7,637 - 21,883 - 757,398
(1) Reinsurance provided by unaffiliated special purpose insurers through the issuance of mortgage insurance-linked notes ("ILNs").
(2) Reinsurance provided by panels of reinsurers.
(3) Represents the reduction in Essent Guaranty, Inc.'s Minimum Required Assets based on our interpretation of the PMIERs.
(4) XOL 2019-1 terminated as of February 2026.
(5) Under QSR-2019, Essent Guaranty cedes 36% of premiums on singles policies and 18% on all other policies.
Exhibit K
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance - Geographic Data
IIF by State
March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
CA12.1- 12.1- 12.4-
FL12.0 12.0 11.9
TX11.5 11.4 11.2
AZ4.1 4.0 3.9
CO4.0 4.0 4.0
GA3.9 3.9 3.8
WA3.4 3.4 3.4
NC3.2 3.2 3.1
NY2.6 2.6 2.6
MI2.6 2.6 2.5
All Others40.6 40.8 41.2
Total100.0- 100.0- 100.0-
Gross RIF by State
March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
FL12.3- 12.3- 12.1-
CA12.1 12.1 12.4
TX11.7 11.6 11.5
AZ4.2 4.1 3.9
GA3.9 3.9 3.8
CO3.9 3.9 4.0
WA3.4 3.4 3.4
NC3.2 3.2 3.1
MI2.6 2.6 2.6
UT2.6 2.6 2.5
All Others40.1 40.3 40.7
Total100.0- 100.0- 100.0-
Exhibit L
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance
Rollforward of Defaults and Reserve for Losses and LAE
Rollforward of Insured Loans in Default
Three Months Ended
2026 2025
March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
Beginning default inventory 20,210 18,583 17,255 17,759 18,439
Plus: new defaults (A) 11,100 11,245 10,357 8,810 9,664
Less: cures (10,708- (9,357- (8,713- (9,078- (10,173-
Less: claims paid (239- (235- (296- (215- (153-
Less: rescissions and denials, net (31- (26- (20- (21- (18-
Ending default inventory 20,332 20,210 18,583 17,255 17,759
(A) New defaults remaining as of March 31, 2026 7,785 4,323 2,750 1,640 1,031
Cure rate (1) 30- 62- 73- 81- 89-
Total amount paid for claims (in thousands) - 13,671 - 13,171 - 16,456 - 9,007 - 6,330
Average amount paid per claim (in thousands) - 57 - 56 - 56 - 42 - 41
Severity 84- 80- 78- 67- 70-
Rollforward of Reserve for Losses and LAE
Three Months Ended
2026 2025
($ in thousands) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
Reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period - 429,610 - 379,548 - 345,952 - 338,128 - 310,156
Less: Reinsurance recoverables 56,120 47,957 41,966 40,351 36,655
Net reserve for losses and LAE at beginning of period 373,490 331,591 303,986 297,777 273,501
Add provision for losses and LAE occurring in:
Current period 62,792 67,865 62,349 45,119 48,928
Prior years (25,172- (12,705- (18,179- (29,796- (18,208-
Incurred losses and LAE during the period 37,620 55,160 44,170 15,323 30,720
Deduct payments for losses and LAE occurring in:
Current period 88 2,649 552 315 51
Prior years 13,712 10,612 16,013 8,799 6,393
Loss and LAE payments during the period 13,800 13,261 16,565 9,114 6,444
Net reserve for losses and LAE at end of period 397,310 373,490 331,591 303,986 297,777
Plus: Reinsurance recoverables 61,591 56,120 47,957 41,966 40,351
Reserve for losses and LAE at end of period - 458,901 - 429,610 - 379,548 - 345,952 - 338,128
(1) The cure rate is calculated by dividing new defaults remaining as of the reporting date by the original number of new defaults reported in the quarterly period and subtracting that percentage from 100%.
Exhibit M
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Mortgage Insurance
Detail of Reserves by Default Delinquency
March 31, 2026
Number of
Policies in
Default		Percentage of
Policies in
Default		Amount of ReservesPercentage of ReservesDefaulted RIFReserves as a Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
($ in thousands)
Missed Payments:
Two payments 6,564 32- - 38,3989- - 533,4287-
Three payments 2,797 14 29,0407 231,32913
Four to eleven payments 7,802 38 181,13443 675,55327
Twelve or more payments 2,761 14 148,38435 231,64064
Pending claims 408 2 27,0916 30,35789
Total case reserves 20,332 100- 424,047100- - 1,702,30725-
IBNR 31,804
LAE 3,050
Total reserves for losses and LAE - 458,901
Average reserve per default:
Case - 20.9
Total - 22.6
Default Rate2.54-
3+ Month Default Rate 1.72-
December 31, 2025
Number of
Policies in
Default		Percentage of
Policies in
Default		Amount of ReservesPercentage of ReservesDefaulted RIFReserves as a Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
($ in thousands)
Missed Payments:
Two payments 6,892 34- - 40,87610- - 545,1987-
Three payments 3,002 15 32,4588 246,19413
Four to eleven payments 7,261 36 163,08741 615,44926
Twelve or more payments 2,742 13 139,03635 224,24862
Pending claims 313 2 21,3606 23,79790
Total case reserves 20,210 100- 396,817100- - 1,654,88624-
IBNR 29,761
LAE 3,032
Total reserves for losses and LAE - 429,610
Average reserve per default:
Case - 19.6
Total - 21.3
Default Rate2.50-
3+ Month Default Rate 1.65-
March 31, 2025
Number of
Policies in
Default		Percentage of
Policies in
Default		Amount of ReservesPercentage of ReservesDefaulted RIFReserves as a Percentage of
Defaulted RIF
($ in thousands)
Missed Payments:
Two payments 5,430 31- - 29,2269- - 426,1957-
Three payments 2,445 14 23,0467 194,64212
Four to eleven payments 7,472 42 139,81045 620,53823
Twelve or more payments 2,198 12 105,78334 172,12961
Pending claims 214 1 14,1955 15,78990
Total case reserves 17,759 100- 312,060100- - 1,429,29322-
IBNR 23,404
LAE 2,664
Total reserves for losses and LAE - 338,128
Average reserve per default:
Case - 17.6
Total - 19.0
Default Rate2.19-
3+ Month Default Rate 1.52-
Exhibit N
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
U.S. Mortgage Insurance Company Capital
2026 2025
March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
($ in thousands)
Essent Guaranty, Inc:
Statutory capital - 3,682,476 - 3,572,887 - 3,732,465 - 3,714,146 - 3,642,374
Net risk in force (1) - 31,785,517 - 32,486,788 - 33,367,706 - 33,986,508 - 34,968,089
Risk-to-capital ratio (2) 8.6:1 9.1:1 8.9:1 9.2:1 9.6:1
Essent Guaranty, Inc. PMIERs Data (3):
Available Assets - 3,635,459 - 3,520,454 - 3,666,883 - 3,654,460 - 3,628,675
Minimum Required Assets 2,084,042 2,087,473 2,065,890 2,075,409 2,107,620
PMIERs excess Available Assets - 1,551,417 - 1,432,981 - 1,600,993 - 1,579,051 - 1,521,055
PMIERs sufficiency ratio (4) 174- 169- 177- 176- 172-
(1) Net risk in force represents total risk in force, net of reinsurance ceded and net of exposures on policies for which loss reserves have been established.
(2) The risk-to-capital ratio is calculated as the ratio of net risk in force to statutory capital.
(3) Data is based on our interpretation of the PMIERs as of the dates indicated.
(4) PMIERs sufficiency ratio is calculated by dividing Available Assets by Minimum Required Assets.
Exhibit O
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Reinsurance
2026 2025
($ in thousands) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
Net Premiums Written:
Mortgage - 13,236 - 15,117 - 18,338 - 13,181 - 16,921
Non-mortgage 156,365 633 359 229 229
Total - 169,601 - 15,750 - 18,697 - 13,410 - 17,150
Net Premiums Earned:
Mortgage - 12,264 - 14,063 - 15,945 - 13,646 - 15,505
Non-mortgage 17,046 633 359 229 229
Total - 29,310 - 14,696 - 16,304 - 13,875 - 15,734
Reserve for losses and LAE - 10,076 - 359 - 153 - 88 - 52
Mortgage Reinsurance Statistics:
Reinsured risk in force - 2,084,380 - 2,166,605 - 2,184,981 - 2,290,008 - 2,189,477
Weighted average credit score 751 751 751 751 751
Weighted average LTV 83- 83- 83- 83- 82-
Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Capital:
Stockholder's equity (GAAP basis) - 1,660,416 - 1,695,390 - 1,722,135 - 1,751,720 - 1,780,924
Exhibit P
Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Information
Cash & Investments
Cash & Investments by Asset Class
Asset Class March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025
($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent
U.S. Treasury securities - 332,065 5.1- - 369,712 5.6-
U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities 1,143,120 17.4 1,174,895 17.8
Municipal debt securities 608,683 9.3 610,411 9.2
Non-U.S. government securities 54,720 0.8 56,024 0.8
Corporate debt securities 1,936,708 29.4 1,980,080 30.0
Residential and commercial mortgage securities 462,048 7.0 464,105 7.0
Asset-backed securities 887,866 13.5 800,366 12.1
Money market funds 623,034 9.5 648,492 9.8
Total investments available for sale - 6,048,244 92.0- - 6,104,085 92.3-
Other invested assets 394,290 6.0 382,513 5.8
Cash 128,262 2.0 123,049 1.9
Total cash and investments - 6,570,796 100.0- - 6,609,647 100.0-
Investments Available for Sale by Credit Rating
Rating (1) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025
($ in thousands) Fair Value Percent Fair Value Percent
Aaa - 871,259 16.1- - 846,230 15.5-
Aa1 1,731,957 31.9 1,799,508 32.9
Aa2 347,838 6.4 300,026 5.5
Aa3 318,197 5.9 319,848 5.9
A1 525,198 9.7 545,918 10.0
A2 517,108 9.5 511,146 9.4
A3 481,244 8.9 494,434 9.1
Baa1 242,069 4.5 244,424 4.5
Baa2 188,885 3.5 208,247 3.8
Baa3 136,746 2.5 122,596 2.2
Below Baa3 64,709 1.1 63,216 1.2
Total (2) - 5,425,210 100.0- - 5,455,593 100.0-