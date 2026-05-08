

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A total of 6.42 million doses of unapproved and counterfeit pharmaceuticals worth $15.5 million have been seized in a global crackdown.



Operation Pangea XVIII, coordinated by Interpol across 90 countries during March 10 - 23, led to 269 arrests and the dismantling of 66 criminal groups involved in the illicit pharmaceutical trade.



Law enforcement agencies worldwide launched 392 investigations and executed 158 search warrants targeting criminal networks distributing unapproved, counterfeit, substandard and falsified medical products.



Among the most seized products were erectile dysfunction medications, sedatives, analgesics, antibiotics and anti-smoking products.



In addition, digital enforcement operations disrupted approximately 5,700 criminal-linked websites, social media pages, channels and automated bots used to market and sell illicit medicines.



INTERPOL Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza said, 'Fake medicines are not just a fraud - they put lives at risk. Through online marketplaces and informal supply chains, criminals can exploit gaps in oversight, targeting people looking for fast or affordable treatment. The consequences can be severe, or even fatal.



'For law enforcement, protecting the public means disrupting the networks behind these products by strengthening cooperation across borders. Nearly 20 years after the first Pangea operation was launched, it continues to deliver real results.'



There was a sharp rise in the seizure of antiparasitic medicines - a trend last seen in previous editions of Operation Pangea during the COVID-19 pandemic.



This increase is being driven by growing online promotion of these products as alternative cancer treatments, despite repeated warnings from health authorities that such claims are not supported by scientific evidence.



Two substances dominated the seizures: ivermectin, used to treat parasite and worm infections, and fenbendazole, a deworming agent approved only for veterinary use.



Often mislabelled as health supplements, these products are being sold as part of so-called 'cancer treatment kits', making them easier to access and avoid regulation.



Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United States and the United Kingdom all reported significant seizures of both substances.



Demand for pharmaceuticals linked to performance and lifestyle continues to grow, with anabolic steroids once again the dominant category with 86,732 doses seized globally.



Demand is largely driven by the bodybuilding and fitness communities, with production detected in parts of Eastern and South-Eastern Europe and established manufacturing hubs in India, the United Kingdom and the United States.



Authorities across the globe also identified growing demand for peptides - synthetic substances promoted online for muscle growth, fat loss and recovery.



Operation Pangea is an annual INTERPOL operation targeting the online sale of illicit pharmaceuticals.



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