

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The euro rose to a 4-day high of 0.8657 against the pound and a 2-day high of 184.50 against the yen, from early lows of 0.8640 and 183.94, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the euro edged up to 1.1774 and 0.9160 from early ows of 1.1725 and 0.9141, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the euro climbed to 2-day highs of 1.6288 and 1.9771 from early lows of 1.6244 and 1.9719, respectively.



The euro jumped to nearly a 3-week high of 1.6067 against the Canadian dollar, from an early low of 1.6018.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.88 against the pound, 185.00 against the yen, 1.18 against the greenback, 0.92 against the franc, 1.63 against the aussie, 2.00 against the kiwi and 1.62 against the loonie.



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