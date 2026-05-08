

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has selected 9 hydrogen production projects under the third auction of the European Hydrogen Bank, or EHB.



Across seven countries in the European Economic Area, the projects are expected to provide almost 1.1 giga-watts of electrolyser capacity and produce more than 1.3 million tons of hydrogen over their first 10 years of operation. This is estimated o avoid greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 9 million tons of CO2, according to the Commission.



The selected projects will receive a total of around 1.09 billion euros in EU funding from the Innovation Fund, sourced from the EU Emissions Trading System. The produced hydrogen will help reduce emissions from energy-intensive industries such as transport and chemicals. The projects are expected to strengthen Europe's industrial leadership, long-term competitiveness and jobs, and contribute to EU's clean transition, energy independence and security.



In addition, Spain and Germany are participating through the Auctions-as-a-Service feature, adding a further 1.7 billion euros in national funds. This enables Member States to use national resources to support projects in their own territories that have applied to the auction.



The European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency, or CINEA, will start the formal preparation of grant agreements with the selected projects. This step will confirm the final conditions of the financial support, including the awarded fixed premium per kilogram of hydrogen and the implementation timeline.



The European Commission said the agreements are expected to be signed in the last quarter of this year.



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