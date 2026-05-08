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WKN: A3D00S | ISIN: IL0011794802 | Ticker-Symbol: 9W9
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 09:30
11,625 Euro
-1,11 % -0,130
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELLEBRITE DI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELLEBRITE DI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,27011,72508.05.
11,45011,68508.05.
PR Newswire
08.05.2026 14:36 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cellebrite Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions, today announced that the Company plans to participate in the following investor conferences in May and June:

Date:

May 18, 2026

Conference:

J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Presentation Time

3:30 p.m. ET

Format:

Fireside Chat

Cellebrite executive:

Thomas Hogan, chief executive officer

David Barter, chief financial officer

Roni Fialkov, senior vice president, global finance

Event URL:

https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/jp-morgan-2026-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference

Webcast URL:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc26/sessions/318713-cellebrite-di-ltd/webcast/public



Date:

May 27, 2026

Conference:

TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Presentation Time:

11:25 a.m. ET

Format:

Fireside Chat

Cellebrite executives:

David Barter, chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

Event URL:

https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/td-cowen-annual-tmt-conference

Webcast URL:

https://event.summitcast.com/view/GSXkFLqLwmvLB7AnnUj3ti/guest_book?session_id=jr2gGDQmKRcqW3U3DaXeCT



Date:

May 28, 2026

Conference:

Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Format:

1x1 Meetings Only

Cellebrite executives:

David Barter, chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

Date:

June 3, 2026

Conference:

William Blair 46th Annual Growth Conference

Presentation Time:

11:40 a.m. ET

Format:

Fireside Chat

Event URL:

https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/william-blair-46th-annual-growth-conference

Webcast URL:

https://event.summitcast.com/view/DTqswnj6gGSWZ7ywFcvpAo/guest_book?session_id=BXndAorr67BsBSqKdDpCQP

Cellebrite executives:

David Barter, chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations



Date:

June 10, 2026

Conference:

Mizuho Technology Conference 2026

Presentation Time:

10:50 a.m. ET

Format:

1x1 Meetings Only

Cellebrite executives:

David Barter, chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations



Date:

June 11, 2026

Conference:

D.A. Davidson 2026 Technology & Consumer Conference

Format:

1x1 Meetings Only

Cellebrite executives:

David Barter, chief financial officer

Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations

Access to the webcasts for the fireside chats and management presentation is available in the events section within the Cellebrite investor relations microsite at https://investors.cellebrite.com/events-presentations.

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Investors Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760

Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855183/Cellebrite_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cellebrite-announces-participation-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-302763028.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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