Cellebrite Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions, today announced that the Company plans to participate in the following investor conferences in May and June:
Date:
May 18, 2026
Conference:
J.P. Morgan 2026 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Presentation Time
3:30 p.m. ET
Format:
Fireside Chat
Cellebrite executive:
Thomas Hogan, chief executive officer
David Barter, chief financial officer
Roni Fialkov, senior vice president, global finance
Event URL:
https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/jp-morgan-2026-global-technology-media-and-communications-conference
Webcast URL:
https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/tmc26/sessions/318713-cellebrite-di-ltd/webcast/public
Date:
May 27, 2026
Conference:
TD Cowen 52nd Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Presentation Time:
11:25 a.m. ET
Format:
Fireside Chat
Cellebrite executives:
David Barter, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
Event URL:
https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/td-cowen-annual-tmt-conference
Webcast URL:
https://event.summitcast.com/view/GSXkFLqLwmvLB7AnnUj3ti/guest_book?session_id=jr2gGDQmKRcqW3U3DaXeCT
Date:
May 28, 2026
Conference:
Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Format:
1x1 Meetings Only
Cellebrite executives:
David Barter, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
Date:
June 3, 2026
Conference:
William Blair 46th Annual Growth Conference
Presentation Time:
11:40 a.m. ET
Format:
Fireside Chat
Event URL:
https://investors.cellebrite.com/events/event-details/william-blair-46th-annual-growth-conference
Webcast URL:
https://event.summitcast.com/view/DTqswnj6gGSWZ7ywFcvpAo/guest_book?session_id=BXndAorr67BsBSqKdDpCQP
Cellebrite executives:
David Barter, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
Date:
June 10, 2026
Conference:
Mizuho Technology Conference 2026
Presentation Time:
10:50 a.m. ET
Format:
1x1 Meetings Only
Cellebrite executives:
David Barter, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
Date:
June 11, 2026
Conference:
D.A. Davidson 2026 Technology & Consumer Conference
Format:
1x1 Meetings Only
Cellebrite executives:
David Barter, chief financial officer
Andrew Kramer, vice president, investor relations
Access to the webcasts for the fireside chats and management presentation is available in the events section within the Cellebrite investor relations microsite at https://investors.cellebrite.com/events-presentations.
About Cellebrite
Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com and https://investors.cellebrite.com and find us on social media @Cellebrite.
Investors Relations
Andrew Kramer
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@cellebrite.com
+1 973.206.7760
Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
Victor.cooper@cellebrite.com
+1 404.804.5910
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