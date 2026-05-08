Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 09.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Engpass 2026! Warum Wolfram plötzlich explodiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CSAU | ISIN: CA74767K1030 | Ticker-Symbol: 34Q0
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 21:50
2,336 Euro
-1,77 % -0,042
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUM EMOTION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM EMOTION CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3002,35608.05.
2,2802,35608.05.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM EMOTION
QUANTUM EMOTION CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QUANTUM EMOTION CORP2,336-1,77 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.