Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (NYSE American: QNC) (TSXV: QNC) ( FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Company"), a leader in quantum-secure cybersecurity solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Catherine Loubier to its Board of Directors.

A Montreal native, Catherine Loubier has spent half her career in the private sector and the other half in Canadian politics. Today, she is a sought-after conservative voice and senior advisor to the corporate world on issues ranging from public policy and governance, energy and infrastructure and Canada-United States relations. She is currently based in the U.S. and a regular U.S. and Canadian politics commentator on CBC/Radio-Canada.

Francis Bellido, QeM's CEO, commented, "Catherine's appointment is a strong addition to QeM's Board at an important stage in our growth. Her deep experience at the highest levels of government, her corporate leadership background, and her extensive Canada-U.S. network will be invaluable as we expand our presence in strategic markets and continue positioning QeM as a leader in quantum-secure cybersecurity."

Catherine spent a decade serving in Ottawa at the highest levels of Canadian politics. She handled communications for the Minister of Foreign Affairs and for the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Canada and was key in organizing and attending official visits around the world, including in the United States, the European Union, Iraq, Afghanistan, India, Russia, the Canadian Arctic and many more.

Catherine later joined the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance in Paris to serve its Global CEO Carlos Ghosn as General Manager of his office, and as Alliance Communication Global Director. The Alliance then employed nearly 475,000 people in 200 countries.

After directing the 2018 transition for Quebec's Premier's new government and filling the role of Deputy Chief of Staff, in 2019, Catherine was appointed Québec's most senior representative in the U.S., as Delegate General of Québec in New York and responsible for the Washington D.C. office. In this crucial political and trade role, she led important work to finalize of the largest ever hydropower contract and transmission cross-border project, including a historic State regulatory change in favor of Quebec's clean energy. The contract between Hydro-Quebec and the State of New York is estimated at $20B U.S.

Her work assisting Canadian companies in the U.S. looking to expand and seeking access to capital and buyers on the U.S. side has been praised on both sides of the border. Catherine is a relentless supporter of cross-border trade and wholeheartedly defends Canada-U.S. relationships.

She holds a Finance program certificate from the Harvard Business School Online, and a bachelor & master's in political science from Université du Québec à Montréal. She served 4 years on the board of the Canadian American Business Council, she sits on the Board of NanoXplore (TSX: GRA), she is a member of the Board of Governors of Concordia University and is on the 2026 Advisory Committee of the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations.

Catherine commented "I am thrilled to join the board of Quantum eMotion, a pioneering force in securing the digital world against both classical and emerging quantum threats. I would like to thank Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion, for his trust. Under his leadership, the company is well positioned to capture a rapidly growing market while contributing to a safer, more secure world. I look forward to bringing my experience in government and corporate governance to support this vital mission."

The Corporation granted Ms. Loubier options to purchase up to 500,000 common shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $3.77 per share. The options have a 10-year term and will vest equally over a period of four years at the rate of 25% on each anniversary of the date of grant.

About Quantum eMotion

Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. Thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions. This security solution exploits quantum mechanics' built-in unpredictability and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems. For further information, please visit our website at https://www.quantumemotion.com/ or contact us at: info@quantumemotion.com.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Krown Technologies and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Company's expectations with respect to the commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on NYSE American; the expected cessation of trading on the OTCQB; the anticipated benefits of the NYSE American listing; and the Company's business strategy, target markets and growth initiatives. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information relate to future events and future performance and include statements regarding the expectations and beliefs of management based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements and forward-looking information often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "potential", "is expected", "anticipated", "is targeted", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to delays in or failure to complete listing-related processes, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable exchange requirements, changes in market conditions" the value of the Company's intangible assets, completing proof of concept studies, protecting intangible assets rights, timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms or at all, the possibility that future results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, increases in costs, changes in legislation and regulation, changes in economic and political conditions and other risks inherent to the cybersecurity industry and new technologies, such as risk of obsolescence, slow adoption and competing technological advances; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. For more information on the Company and the risks and challenges of its business, investors should review the Company's annual filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements or forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Quantum eMotion Corp.