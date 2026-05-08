Strategic integration of Lyocon blue-laser technologies, directed-energy systems and Tekne defense-mobility capabilities positions NUBURU to address next-generation counter-UAV, electronic-warfare and tactical defense opportunities across allied markets

NUBURU, Inc. (NYSE American: BURU), a dual-use Defense Security platform company focused on non-kinetic effects, directed-energy technologies, electronic warfare and software-orchestrated defense systems, today provided a major strategic update on the continued expansion of its integrated Defense Security platform through the advancement of its Lyocon laser roadmap and the ongoing progression of the proposed Tekne transaction and related Golden Power process in Italy.

The update reflects NUBURU's broader strategy to unify advanced laser technologies, defense mobility systems, vehicle-integrated directed-energy applications and electronic-warfare capabilities under one coordinated operational and commercial platform designed to address rapidly evolving defense and security requirements across NATO-aligned and international markets.

Following the strategic acquisition of Lyocon S.r.l. ("Lyocon"), NUBURU has reactivated and expanded its blue-laser business line while simultaneously positioning the technology for dual-use industrial and defense applications. The Company believes Lyocon's laser-source expertise and Tekne's military mobility and electronic-warfare integration capabilities represent highly complementary components within a scalable Defense Security architecture.

NUBURU's evolving platform strategy is designed to support future opportunities across:

Counter-UAV and directed-energy defense systems;

- Tactical and vehicle-integrated laser applications;

- Mobile defense and special-purpose military platforms;

- Electronic-warfare integration systems;

- Multi-wavelength laser technologies;

- Mission-critical defense and operational-resilience applications.

The Company believes the increasing global focus on counter-drone defense, non-kinetic battlefield technologies, force modernization and mobile defense systems is creating significant long-term demand opportunities across both government and industrial markets.

Earlier this year, Lyocon secured an initial deployment order for a portable directed-energy laser dazzler system for counter-drone ("C-UAV") applications from a tier-one government-owned defense electronics organization operating within a centralized procurement framework in a major Asia-Pacific defense market. NUBURU believes the deployment represented an important operational milestone validating the strategic relevance of directed-energy technologies within the Company's broader Defense Security roadmap.

Advancing Next-Generation Laser Roadmap

NUBURU is actively advancing multiple laser-development and commercial initiatives intended to support both industrial and defense-oriented applications.

Lyocon's Zephyrus product family remains central to its active blue-laser platform strategy, supporting applications requiring precision energy delivery, advanced processing performance and operational reliability across demanding environments. In parallel, the team is developing a next-generation blue-laser architecture designed to exceed 500W, intended to significantly expand the performance envelope and commercial applicability of its laser systems. Lyocon is also advancing development of a new BLUE IR dual-wavelength laser family designed for applications where multi-wavelength flexibility may provide operational or mission advantages across advanced industrial processing, medical technologies, counter-UAV systems, directed-energy applications, and defense and security environments.

In addition, NUBURU is pursuing a broader pathway toward tactical and vehicle-integrated directed-energy systems, including potential laser-arm and mobile-platform configurations designed for defense, tactical-response and special-mission applications.

Blue-Laser Technology Validation Through Industrial Deployment

NUBURU, through Lyocon, has also been selected by a leading global industrial player in the semiconductor and hard-drive sector to supply a medium-power blue-laser system for surface-treatment applications. The Company believes this engagement reflects the advanced performance, process stability and operational reliability of the Lyocon blue-laser platform and further validates the quality of its technology in demanding dual-use industrial environments. NUBURU believes this achievement strengthens the Company's positioning as a credible technology provider for major industrial organizations where advanced manufacturing requirements and blue-laser technologies converge to meet demanding industry standards.

Tekne Transaction and Golden Power Progression

As previously announced, NUBURU continues advancing the long-form documentation and regulatory pathway associated with its proposed strategic transaction involving Tekne S.p.A. ("Tekne"), an Italian defense engineering company specializing in military mobility platforms, special-purpose vehicles and electronic-warfare integration systems.

Following execution of the long-form agreements, NUBURU intends to submit the related Golden Power notification/application to the Italian Government in connection with the proposed increase of its ownership position in Tekne, consistent with applicable regulations governing strategic national-security and defense assets.

The Company expects the Golden Power submission to reflect the broader industrial strategy underlying the NUBURU Defense Security platform, including the planned integration of directed-energy technologies, blue-laser systems, tactical mobility platforms, electronic-warfare integration and multi-domain defense applications.

Management Commentary

Dario Barisoni, Co-CEO of NUBURU Inc. and CEO of Nuburu Defense LLC, stated:

"Lyocon represents an increasingly important operational bridge between NUBURU's blue-laser heritage and our long-term Defense Security strategy. The recent directed-energy deployment milestone validated the growing relevance of laser technologies within modern defense environments, while our ongoing development roadmap reflects our commitment to expanding both industrial and tactical applications."

Paola Zanzola, Executive Director of Lyocon S.r.l., added:

"Our team is focused on executing across industrial, dual-use and directed-energy applications. Zephyrus remains central to our laser roadmap, while our next-generation development initiatives are intended to expand both the technical capabilities and addressable opportunities for our platform."

Alessandro Zamboni, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of NUBURU Inc., commented:

"Our objective is to build a fully integrated Defense Security platform capable of combining directed-energy systems, electronic warfare, tactical mobility and mission-critical technologies into one coordinated strategy. As we advance the Tekne process and prepare for the related Golden Power submission, we believe NUBURU is positioning itself to address some of the most important long-term trends shaping modern defense and security markets."

About NUBURU, Inc.

Founded in 2015, NUBURU is executing a strategic transformation from a laser-technology company into a dual-use Defense Security platform provider. Through a combination of proprietary directed-energy technologies, non-kinetic defense capabilities, mission-critical software, and targeted industrial partnerships and acquisitions, NUBURU addresses high-value defense, security, and operational-resilience markets.

For more information, visit www.nuburu.net.

About Nuburu Defense LLC

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Defense delivers advanced solutions for defense, security, and critical-infrastructure applications, supporting NUBURU's Defense Security Hub strategy.

For more information, visit also:

www.orbitopenplatform.com

- TEKNE S.p.A. SPECIAL VEHICLES ELECTRONICS

About Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc

A subsidiary of NUBURU, Nuburu Subsidiary, Inc fully owns Lyocon S.r.l. ("Lyocon"), an Italian laser-technology company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and integration of high-power blue-laser systems for industrial applications.

Lyocon operates as a fully consolidated operating subsidiary within the NUBURU group and represents the core industrial platform for NUBURU's reactivated blue-laser business.

For more information, visit also Home Page Lyocon.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements, identified by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "seek," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast," or their negatives or variations. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: (1) the ability to meet applicable securities exchange listing standards; (2) the impact of the loss of the Company's patent portfolio through foreclosure; (3) failure to achieve expectations regarding business development and acquisition strategies; (4) inability to access sufficient capital; (5) inability to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; (6) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (7) adverse economic, business, or competitive factors; (8) financial market volatility due to geopolitical and economic factors; and (9) other risks detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These filings address additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. NUBURU undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

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Contacts:

NUBURU Investor Relations: ir@nuburu.net

Media Contact: press@nuburu.net

Website: www.nuburu.net