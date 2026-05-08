Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC
LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 7 May 2026 was 367.76p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
08 May 2026
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