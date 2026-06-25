Edison Investment Research Limited

Edison issues report on Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH)



25-Jun-2026 / 15:00 GMT/BST

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London, UK, 25 June 2026 Edison issues report on Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH) Edison issues report on Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LSE: WWH) Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH) delivered meaningful outperformance in FY26, with NAV and share price total returns of 10.0% and 13.1%, respectively, well ahead of the benchmark's 1.8% return. This marked a return to form after a difficult FY25, despite healthcare stocks remaining under pressure for much of the year due to US drug pricing and tariff uncertainty. Co-managers Sven Borho and Trevor Polischuk, at global healthcare specialist OrbiMed, attribute the recovery to the trust's continued focus on innovation and growth, particularly through biotechnology and the proprietary Biotech M&A Basket, which returned 55.9% in sterling terms and contributed 5.6pp to FY26 total return. Since launch in April 1995 to the end of FY26, WWH has generated average annual NAV total returns of 13.3%, compared with 11.0% for the benchmark. The managers believe the sector backdrop has improved following greater US policy clarity, while attractive biotech valuations, high levels of innovation and large pharma's patent cliff should continue to support M&A activity. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



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