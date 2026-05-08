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WKN: A42ADK | ISIN: US47010C8626 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JA1
NASDAQ
07.05.26 | 21:59
2,970 US-Dollar
-0,34 % -0,010
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JAGUAR HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAGUAR HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
08.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Regains Compliance with Nasdaq's Publicly Held Shares Requirement and Receives Additional Extension, Until May 18, 2026, to Demonstrate Compliance with Nasdaq's Bid Price Rule

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company") today provided an update on the status of the Company's listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq"). On May 6, 2026, Jaguar received a decision letter from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel ("Panel") granting the Company's request for an extension to demonstrate compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

As previously disclosed, on May 1, 2026, Jaguar received written notification from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department (the "Staff") of Nasdaq notifying the Company that Jaguar did not comply with the minimum 500,000 Publicly Held Shares requirement for continued inclusion set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(4) (the "Publicly Held Shares Requirement"). In addition, Staff noted that under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company would remain non-compliant with both the minimum $1.00 bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Bid Price Rule") and the Publicly Held Shares Requirement until the failure to meet the Publicly Held Shares Requirement is cured and, thereafter, the Company evidences a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, unless Staff exercises its discretion to extend the 10-day period as discussed in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(H).

Following the exercise on May 4, 2026, by certain third-party investors of existing pre-funded warrants to purchase Common Stock, the Company regained compliance with the Publicly Held Shares Requirement.

In its letter, the Panel stated that the Company's non-compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(4) reset the clock for the Company to regain compliance with the Bid Price Rule. Based upon the Company's representations, the Panel was willing to grant an additional one-day extension from May 15, 2026 to May 18, 2026 to the Company's deadline to demonstrate compliance with the Bid Price Rule by evidencing a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health
Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/jaguar-health-regains-compliance-with-nasdaqs-publicly-held-shares-re-1165275

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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