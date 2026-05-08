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WKN: A1W10J | ISIN: LT0000128696 | Ticker-Symbol: AMH
Frankfurt
08.05.26 | 08:00
1,130 Euro
+1,80 % +0,020
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBER GRID AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBER GRID AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2001,33015:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2026 15:12 Uhr
109 Leser
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AB Amber Grid Operating Results for the 1st Quarter of 2026

AB "Amber Grid"

Legal entity code: 303090867

Address: Laisves pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania

AB Amber Grid delivers results for the 1st quarter of 2026 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for the 1st quarter of 2026 EUR 32.9 million (the 1st quarter of 2025 EUR 20.8 million);

• Net profit for the 1st quarter of 2026 EUR 15.8 million (the 1st quarter of 2025 EUR 4.2 million);

• EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st quarter of 2026 EUR 23.3 million (the 1st quarter of 2025 EUR 8.9 million);

• Average return on equity (ROE) for the last 12 months as of 31 March 2026 7.1% (as of 31 March 2025 4.6%).

AB Amber Grid adjusted financial indicators for the 1st quarter of 2026:

• Adjusted net profit for the 1st quarter of 2026 EUR 3.2 million (the 1st quarter of 2025 EUR 3.8 million);

• Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the 1st quarter of 2026 EUR 8.3 million (the 1st quarter of 2025 EUR 8.3 million);

• Average return on equity (ROE) for the last 12 months as of 31 March 2026 5.2% (as of 31 March 2025 5.6%).

The adjustment of regulated income, costs and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by National Energy Regulatory Council (NERC). When calculating adjusted indicators, the correction of income is assessed due to previous periods, which is already approved by the decision of NERC in determining the regulated prices of transmission services for the reporting period. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the NERC approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which NERC will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period. Non-recurring (one-off) transactions are also eliminated.

More information:

Egle Krasauskiene, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,

ph. +37063706011, e-mail: e.krasauskiene@ambergrid.lt


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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