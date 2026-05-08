KeyBank and the Buffalo Sabres Rally Community Spirit Ahead of Round 2 Playoffs

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / As the official bank of the Buffalo Sabres, KeyBank continued its longstanding partnership with the team by bringing excitement directly into the community ahead of the second round of playoffs. Through the HocKey Assists program, KeyBank and the Sabres hosted a high-energy pep rally at the Seneca Street Community Development Corporation, creating a shared moment of celebration for local families and young fans.

Sabretooth, along with Sabres alumni Rob Ray and Marty Biron, joined KeyBank and Sabres teammates to deliver an energetic experience filled with playoff spirit. Participants received rally towels and gameday items while interacting with the alumni and mascot, helping bring the excitement of postseason hockey to the next generation of Sabres fans.

For KeyBank, the pep rally reflects the purpose behind HocKey Assists: using the strength of collaboration to create meaningful, community-centered experiences. By meeting participants where they are and making the playoff atmosphere accessible beyond the arena, the program helps ensure that the energy of this moment is shared across the entire community.

KeyBank is proud to partner with the Buffalo Sabres to continue celebrating this playoff run and to support local organizations like the Seneca Street Community Development Corporation. As Buffalo rallies around its hometown team, initiatives like this help extend that momentum into neighborhoods across Western New York-strengthening connections, inspiring fans and reinforcing what makes the community so special.

Learn more about KeyBank's longstanding partnership with the Buffalo Sabres and commitment to the Western New York region.

Find more stories and multimedia from KeyBank at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-and-the-buffalo-sabres-rally-community-spirit-ahead-of-round-1165329