This Small Business Month, KeyBank Highlights Advice Driven Business Banking Through Certified Cash Flow Advisor Program

The program empowers business owners to navigate the complexities of their financial operations

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 12, 2026 / In recognition of Small Business Month, KeyBank (NYSE:KEY) is highlighting how its Certified Cash Flow Advisor Program is changing the way it serves small-to-midsize businesses-by putting real conversations and practical advice at the center of the relationship.

In 2024, KeyBank made a significant investment in expanding this expertise across the organization by providing its advisors with a common framework for engaging business owners through Key Conversations-purposeful discussions focused on how cash moves in and out of a business and how financial processes can work harder for the owner's goals.

Rather than offering one-size-fits-all solutions, Certified Cash Flow Advisors take time to understand the realities of each business. From invoicing and receivables to liquidity, automation, and fraud protection, advisors deliver tailored guidance that addresses operational pain points and helps owner-operators improve efficiency and profitability. Since inception, KeyBank's advisors have had more than 147,800 conversations with small and midsized businesses across the country. By emphasizing an advice-driven philosophy, KeyBank aims to strengthen relationships with business owners and help them achieve long-term success in an increasingly complex financial landscape.

"Business owners are experts at what they do-but they're often stretched thin trying to do everything," said Mike Walters, President of Business Banking at KeyBank. "Our role is to help our small business owner/operators maximize their business financially so they can grow and thrive. The Key Conversation gives us a way to step back with the client, look holistically at their cash flow, and uncover opportunities that might otherwise be missed. This people-first approach enables KeyBank to deliver more than transactions -- it provides insight, clarity, and collaboration. By leading with advice instead of products, we're redefining what business banking can be for small businesses."

These conversations are backed by a full suite of business banking capabilities designed to put advice into action. KeyBank's small business clients have access to intuitive digital banking platforms that provide visibility into cash flow, merchant services that accelerate payments and reduce friction at the point of sale, flexible lending solutions tailored to growth and working capital needs, and integrated payroll services that streamline operations. When paired with the insight and expertise of a Certified Cash Flow Advisor, these tools become more than products-they become part of a strategic plan to help business owners work smarter, scale sustainably, and protect what they've built.

In addition, KeyBank recently received five 2026 Best Bank Awards from Coalition Greenwich for the support it provides to small business clients. This reinforces that relationships built on earned trust, combined with best-in-class service and advice-driven solutions help our clients grow in the communities they serve.

Strong advisory relationships are essential to helping business owners adapt, grow, and succeed over the long term, and KeyBank is committed to delivering that partnership every day. Learn more about KeyBank's business banking expertise at www.key.com/smallbusiness.

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

All credit products are subject to collateral and/or credit approval, terms, conditions, availability and subject to change.

CFMA #260501-4415928

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SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/this-small-business-month-keybank-highlights-advice-driven-business-1166143