

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study published in Psychiatric Quarterly suggests that the emotional echoes of childhood- both good and bad- may play a far more powerful role in shaping mental health than previously understood.



Researchers in Türkiye found that while adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) increase the risk of anxiety and depression, positive childhood experiences (PCEs) and resilience can significantly buffer these effects, even decades later.



The study analyzed data from 2,287 participants ranging from early teens to adults in their 70s. Each person completed standardized assessments measuring childhood adversity, positive experiences, resilience, and current symptoms of anxiety and depression.



The researchers discovered a clear pattern: individuals who faced more adversity in childhood were more likely to struggle with mental health challenges later in life. But those who reported warm relationships, emotional safety, and supportive environments growing up showed stronger resilience and fewer symptoms- even when they had also experienced adversity.



The findings highlight a striking contrast. ACEs- such as abuse, neglect, or growing up in unstable homes- were strongly linked to higher levels of anxiety and depression. Yet PCEs, including feeling safe at home, having supportive adults, and being part of a nurturing community, appeared to soften these long-term effects.



Resilience, defined as the ability to adapt and recover from difficulties, also played a key mediating role, helping individuals maintain emotional stability despite early hardships.



The researchers noted that these protective factors were consistent across all age groups. Adolescents, young adults, and older adults showed the same pattern: more positive experiences and higher resilience were associated with better mental health outcomes. This suggests that the benefits of a supportive childhood extend well beyond adolescence and continue to influence emotional well-being throughout life.



While the study underscores the lasting impact of early adversity, it also offers a hopeful message. Positive experiences- even small ones can help counterbalance the effects of trauma. Supportive relationships, safe environments, and opportunities for emotional growth may serve as powerful tools for preventing anxiety and depression later in life.



The authors emphasized that more research is needed to explore how these protective factors can be strengthened through community programs, school-based interventions, and family support systems. They also noted that resilience-building strategies, such as emotional regulation trainings and social-emotional learning, may help individuals better cope with the lingering effect of childhood adversity.



Importantly, the study does not suggest that positive experiences erase trauma. Instead, they act as a stabilizing force- a psychological cushion that helps individuals navigate life's challenges with greater strength and emotional balance.



Courtesy: Springer Nature



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