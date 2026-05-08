E-Power Inc.: E-Power Granted Landmark Patent for Multi-Element Doped Hard Carbon Composites, Accelerating Sodium-Ion Battery Commercialization

DOVER, USA, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Power Inc. ("E-Power", the "Company", "we" or "our") (NASDAQ: EPOW), a leading provider of AI Data Center (AIDC) microgrid solutions and advanced battery materials, today announced the successful patent grant and registration for its proprietary invention: "A Phosphorus-Silver-Silicon Co-Doped Hard Carbon Composite Material and Its Preparation Method" (Patent No: CN2023105784527).

The authorization of this patent marks a pivotal step in the industrialization of E-Power's advanced hard carbon composite technologies. This achievement provides a robust foundation for the domestic transformation of research into commercial applications, driving innovation in the frontier of new material science.

Revolutionizing Sodium-Ion Battery Anodes

Hard carbon is currently the preferred anode material for the industrialization of sodium-ion batteries. Due to its low degree of structural order and large interlayer spacing, hard carbon effectively overcomes the inherent inability of traditional graphite to intercalate sodium ions.

While common composites involve pitch/resin co-carbonization or integration with conductive materials, E-Power's P-Ag-Si/HC (Phosphorus-Silver-Silicon Co-Doped Hard Carbon) represents a high-order technical breakthrough designed to optimize performance:

Enhanced Capacity and Stability : By incorporating high-capacity Silicon (Si) and high-conductivity Silver (Ag) into the Hard Carbon (HC) matrix, the material achieves superior specific capacity and long-term cycling stability.

: By incorporating high-capacity and high-conductivity into the matrix, the material achieves superior specific capacity and long-term cycling stability. Interface Regulation : The addition of Phosphorus (P) facilitates the tuning of the electrochemical interface, effectively managing the volume expansion typical of silicon during sodium storage and addressing the conductivity limitations of standard hard carbon.

: The addition of facilitates the tuning of the electrochemical interface, effectively managing the volume expansion typical of silicon during sodium storage and addressing the conductivity limitations of standard hard carbon. Operational Advantages: The resulting composite maintains the core benefits of hard carbon, including low cost, high charge-discharge rates, and exceptional performance in low-temperature environments.

Driving the Future of Energy Storage

This patent reinforces E-Power's strategic focus on diversifying its portfolio within the battery material sector. By mastering multi-element doping and pore-structure regulation, the company is providing a critical solution for the next generation of energy storage systems, particularly as the industry shifts toward cost-effective sodium-ion alternatives.

"This patent is a testament to our commitment to leading-edge material innovation," said Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of E-Power. "The P-Ag-Si/HC technology provides a sophisticated answer to the stability and conductivity challenges in sodium-ion batteries, positioning E-Power as a key player in the commercialization of this vital energy transition technology."

About E-Power Inc.

E-Power Inc., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons.The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make E-Power a low-cost and low-environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in the world starting from 1999. The Company's management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition, relevant policies and regulations, China's macroeconomic conditions, international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC's website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

The Company: IR Department

Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com

Phone: +1 4084890472