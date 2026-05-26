E-Power Inc. Achieves Strategic R&D Milestone as Next-Generation Energy Storage Anode Project Secures Guizhou Provincial Government Funding

DOVER, USA, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Power Inc. ("E-Power", the "Company", "we" or "our") (NASDAQ: EPOW), a leading provider of AI Data Center (AIDC) microgrid solutions and advanced battery materials, today announced that its R&D project, "Research and Development of Advanced Anode Materials for New Energy Storage under the 'Rich Mineral Refined Extraction' Initiative," has successfully passed the expert evaluation and defense panel organized by the Department of Science and Technology of Guizhou Province. As a result, the project has been officially selected for the 2026 first batch of the "Three-Scale-Up Enterprises" R&D Innovation Support and Science and Technology Enterprise Cultivation Program, securing a dedicated government funding grant of RMB 1,555,600 (approximately USD 213,000).

Accelerating Innovation in Energy Storage Anode Materials

The successful defense of this project marks a significant validation of E-Power's technical roadmap by regional science and technology authorities. The initiative aligns with provincial strategic priorities to maximize the value of local mineral resources through cutting-edge extraction and material engineering technologies. Key highlights of the project include:

Dedicated Government Grant: The project will receive RMB 1,555,600 (approximately USD 213,000) in specialized funding from the Department of Science and Technology of Guizhou Province, with proceeds earmarked exclusively for R&D activities.

The project will receive RMB 1,555,600 (approximately USD 213,000) in specialized funding from the Department of Science and Technology of Guizhou Province, with proceeds earmarked exclusively for R&D activities. Advanced Anode R&D Focus: Funding will be deployed to accelerate the research, development, and industrial scaling of high-performance carbon-based and composite anode materials tailored for large-scale energy storage systems (ESS), targeting improved energy density, cycle life, and cost efficiency.

Funding will be deployed to accelerate the research, development, and industrial scaling of high-performance carbon-based and composite anode materials tailored for large-scale energy storage systems (ESS), targeting improved energy density, cycle life, and cost efficiency. Government-Backed Cultivation: Selection for this prestigious program underscores E-Power's recognized positioning as a key technology enterprise driving new material innovation, establishing a benchmark for high-growth science and technology enterprises in the region.

Synergistic Growth Across the Battery and Microgrid Ecosystem

This R&D milestone reinforces E-Power's ability to supply high-quality, vertically integrated battery materials alongside its rapidly growing microgrid business. By enhancing the core electrochemical performance of energy storage anode materials, the Company is laying a solid foundation for more efficient, durable, and cost-competitive battery storage systems deployed across modern microgrids and AI-driven infrastructure. The project complements E-Power's existing 50,000-ton graphite anode manufacturing capacity operated through its joint venture, which is powered by low-cost renewable electricity to maintain a cost-competitive and environmentally responsible production profile.

Management Commentary

"Securing this specialized funding from the Department of Science and Technology of Guizhou Province through such a rigorous expert review process is an outstanding testament to the depth of our R&D capabilities," said Mr. Haiping Hu, Chairman of E-Power Inc. "As a company with deep roots in the graphite anode industry dating back to 1999, we are committed to translating scientific research into scalable commercial outcomes. This grant reinforces our determination to remain at the forefront of the global transition toward advanced energy storage solutions and intelligent power infrastructure, while creating long-term value for our customers, partners and shareholders."

About E-Power Inc.

E-Power Inc., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make E-Power a low-cost and low-environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in the world starting from 1999. The Company's management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition, relevant policies and regulations, China's macroeconomic conditions, international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC's website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

The Company: IR Department

Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com

Phone: +1 4084890472