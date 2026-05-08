Critical Mineral Resources Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08

8 May 2026

Critical Mineral Resources Plc

Notice of AGM

Critical Mineral Resources PLC ('CMR', 'CMRS' or the 'Company'), the exploration and development company focused on critical metals and minerals in Morocco is pleased to announce that the Company has sent notice convening an Annual General Meeting (" AGM") of the Company (the " AGM Notice") to be held at the offices of Orana Corporate LLP, Eccleston Yards, 25 Eccleston Place, London, SW1W 9NF at 11:00 a.m. on 3 June 2026. The AGM Notice and the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025, is available on the Company's website at cmrplc.com.

ENDS

Critical Mineral Resources plc Charles Long, Chief Executive Officer info@cmrplc.com Shard Capital LLP Erik Woolgar Damon Heath +44 (0) 207 186 9952





Notes To Editors

Critical Mineral Resources (CMR) PLC is an exploration and development company focused on developing assets that produce critical minerals for the global economy, including those essential for electrification and the clean energy revolution. Many of these commodities are widely recognised as being at the start of a supply and demand super cycle.

CMR is building a diversified portfolio of high-quality metals exploration and development projects in Morocco, focusing on copper, silver and potentially other critical minerals and metals. CMR identified Morocco as an ideal mining-friendly jurisdiction that meets its acquisition and operational criteria. The country is perfectly located to supply raw materials to Europe and possesses excellent prospective geology, good infrastructure and attractive permitting, tax and royalty conditions.