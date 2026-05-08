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WKN: A2QR1Y | ISIN: GB00BMDQ4L78 | Ticker-Symbol: 98J
Frankfurt
08.05.26 | 15:25
0,020 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRITICAL MINERAL RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRITICAL MINERAL RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0250,03208.05.
PR Newswire
08.05.2026 17:36 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Critical Mineral Resources Plc - Notice of AGM

Critical Mineral Resources Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 08

8 May 2026

Critical Mineral Resources Plc

Notice of AGM

Critical Mineral Resources PLC ('CMR', 'CMRS' or the 'Company'), the exploration and development company focused on critical metals and minerals in Morocco is pleased to announce that the Company has sent notice convening an Annual General Meeting (" AGM") of the Company (the " AGM Notice") to be held at the offices of Orana Corporate LLP, Eccleston Yards, 25 Eccleston Place, London, SW1W 9NF at 11:00 a.m. on 3 June 2026. The AGM Notice and the Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2025, is available on the Company's website at cmrplc.com.

ENDS

Critical Mineral Resources plc

Charles Long, Chief Executive Officer

info@cmrplc.com

Shard Capital LLP

Erik Woolgar

Damon Heath

+44 (0) 207 186 9952


Notes To Editors

Critical Mineral Resources (CMR) PLC is an exploration and development company focused on developing assets that produce critical minerals for the global economy, including those essential for electrification and the clean energy revolution. Many of these commodities are widely recognised as being at the start of a supply and demand super cycle.

CMR is building a diversified portfolio of high-quality metals exploration and development projects in Morocco, focusing on copper, silver and potentially other critical minerals and metals. CMR identified Morocco as an ideal mining-friendly jurisdiction that meets its acquisition and operational criteria. The country is perfectly located to supply raw materials to Europe and possesses excellent prospective geology, good infrastructure and attractive permitting, tax and royalty conditions.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange (CMRS.L). More information regarding the Company can be found at www.cmrplc.com

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.