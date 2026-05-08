

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New research led by psychologist Frank Infurna revealed that middle age has become harder in the United States compared to other rich countries.



The study, which looked at survey data from 17 countries, found that Americans born in the 1960s and early 1970s feel lonelier and more depressed than older generations. They also score lower on memory tests and physical strength. Meanwhile, these problems are much less common in similar countries, especially in Northern Europe, where life in middle age has improved over time.



The study, published in Current Directions in Psychological Science, noted that several economic, social, and policy factors may explain why middle age is tougher in the U.S. It pointed out that many European countries have increased benefits like paid parental leave, childcare support, and direct financial help for families since the 2000s, whereas U.S. policies have changed very little in comparison.



Also, middle-aged adults often juggle full-time jobs while caring for children or aging parents. In countries with stronger support systems, people report less loneliness. In the U.S., loneliness has continued to rise across generations.



Even though the U.S. spends more on health care than other wealthy countries, many people still struggle with high medical costs and limited access to care. This might increase stress, anxiety, and debt, hurting both mental and physical health.



Americans are also more likely to move away for work and live far from family members, which can weaken close relationships and reduce support from relatives, leading to more isolation during middle age.



The study also stated that these trends are not unavoidable. Strong relationships, feeling in control of life, and having a positive outlook on aging can help people handle stress and maintain well-being during middle age. The differences between countries also suggest that government policies and social support systems can make a big difference.



'At the individual level, social engagement is crucial. Finding community-through work, hobbies, or caregiving networks-can buffer stress and improve well-being,' Infurna noted. 'At the policy level, countries with stronger safety nets-paid leave, childcare support, healthcare-tend to have better outcomes.'



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