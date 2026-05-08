

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers at Loma Linda University Health found that eating eggs may help lower the risk of Alzheimer's disease in adults aged 65 and older.



The researchers used data from the Adventist Health Study-2, which includes health and diet information from more than 96,000 people. For this study, they focused on nearly 40,000 adults in the U.S. who were age 65 or older and had Medicare records available.



Participants filled out detailed food questionnaires about what they ate, including how often they consumed eggs. The researchers then compared this information with Medicare records to see who later developed Alzheimer's disease.



The results showed that people who ate eggs had a lower risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, even if eaten in small amounts. Notably, people who ate eggs 1 to 3 times a month had a 17 percent lower risk, while those who ate eggs 2 to 4 times a week had about a 20 percent lower risk.



Researchers believe that nutrients found in eggs, such as choline, DHA, lutein, zeaxanthin, phospholipids, and vitamin B12, may help protect the brain, although the study did not directly test this.



However, the study has some limitations as participants only reported their diet at the start of the study, so later changes in eating habits were not tracked. Also, Medicare records may have missed mild or undiagnosed Alzheimer's cases. Another limitation is that the study group mainly included health-conscious Seventh-day Adventist Church members, who generally smoke and drink less alcohol and eat fewer eggs than the average American, which means that the results may not apply to everyone.



Researchers said that more studies are needed to understand how eggs may protect brain health and whether the same benefits appear in different populations.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News