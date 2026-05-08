Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) ("DLC Group" or the "Corporation"), one of Canada's leading franchisors of mortgage professionals and owner of Newton Connectivity Systems, is pleased to report that the following seven (7) director nominees were elected at today's annual general meeting of shareholders:



VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD

Number Percent (%) Number Percent (%) Gary Mauris 65,500,376 97.94 1,376,202 2.06 Chris Kayat 65,570,278 99.54 306,300 0.46 Trevor Bruno 61,572,951 92.07 5,303,627 7.93 James Bell 66,570,278 99.54 306,300 0.46 Kingsley Ward 65,294,010 97.63 1,582,568 2.37 Ron Gratton 65,294,010 97.63 1,582,568 2.37 Dennis Sykora 66,814,899 99.91 61,679 0.09

In addition, the re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation was approved with 66,875,928 (99.99%) of the votes cast for and 400 (0.01%) of the votes withheld.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is one of Canada's leading networks of mortgage professionals. DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLC Group's extensive network includes over 9,000 mortgage professionals and over 500 franchises. Headquartered in British Columbia, the Corporation was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

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Source: Dominion Lending Centres Inc.