

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - European aviation officials and airline groups are considering using U.S.-grade jet fuel to help avoid potential fuel shortages that could arise from the ongoing U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran.



The International Air Transport Association noted that greater acceptance of U.S.-grade Jet A fuel could stabilize supply chains, especially as shipments of the more common Jet A-1 fuel from the Gulf region slow down significantly.



Since the conflict began, the price of Jet A-1, typically used by most international carriers, has jumped about 50 percent. Europe is particularly vulnerable given its heavy reliance on fuel imports from the Middle East.



Jet A fuel, which is widely used in North America, shares a similar chemical makeup with Jet A-1 but has a higher freezing point. This makes it less suitable for certain long-haul or polar routes. That said, industry experts believe that with some operational tweaks and the use of fuel additives, it could be more widely adopted in Europe if shortages become critical.



The European Union Aviation Safety Agency recently released new safety guidelines on how to safely integrate Jet A fuel into European markets. According to the agency, this fuel can be used safely if managed correctly by airports, airlines, and suppliers.



Still, EASA cautioned that if availability is inconsistent or if the fuel isn't handled properly, it could pose operational risks, such as aircraft operating outside of approved safety parameters.



The European Union has also pointed out that there are currently no regulatory hurdles preventing European airlines from using U.S. fuel, as long as safety protocols are adhered to throughout the supply chain.



Amid ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which are affecting global energy flows, concerns in the industry have grown. Airlines are keeping a close eye on fuel supplies, as geopolitical tensions are jeopardizing both crude oil and aviation fuel markets.



The International Airlines Group, which owns British Airways, stated that it isn't currently experiencing fuel shortages in its main markets, but it acknowledged that a prolonged conflict could lead to tighter global jet fuel supplies.



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