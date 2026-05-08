Algoma Central Corporation (TSX:ALC), held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 7, 2026. Each of the matters set out below were voted upon at the Meeting and are described in greater detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 6, 2026, available online at www.algonet.com/investor-relations and www.sedarplus.ca.
1. Election of Directors
All nominees listed in the Management Information Circular were elected as directors until the next annual general meeting of shareholders with the support of 77.54% of shares voted.
Nominee
Outcome
Votes For
Votes Against
Total
Mats H. Berglund
Elected
31,316,932
94,456
31,411,388
Richard B. Carty
Elected
31,237,794
173,594
31,411,388
Jens GrØnning
Elected
31,316,471
94,917
31,411,388
E.M. Blake Hutcheson
Elected
31,316,117
95,271
31,411,388
Duncan N.R. Jackman
Elected
31,236,606
174,782
31,411,388
Trinity O. Jackman
Elected
31,262,608
148,780
31,411,388
Mark McQueen
Elected
31,309,531
101,857
31,411,388
Clive P. Rowe
Elected
31,227,793
183,595
31,411,388
Gregg A. Ruhl
Elected
31,310,263
101,125
31,411,388
Eric Stevenson
Elected
31,324,974
86,414
31,411,388
2. Appointment of Auditors
Professional accounting firm Deloitte LLP was appointed as independent auditors of the Company.
Outcome
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Total
Approved
31,374,252
80,992
31,455,244
About Algoma Central Corporation
Algoma Central Corporation is a global provider of marine transportation, owning and operating dry and liquid bulk carriers that serve critical industries throughout the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region and internationally. Focused on delivering exceptional customer service, utilizing fuel efficient vessels, and advancing innovative technologies, Algoma drives productivity while contributing to economic growth, strengthening communities, and supporting its people. Algoma truly is Your Marine Carrier of Choice. Learn more at www.algonet.com.
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Contacts:
Gregg A. Ruhl
Algoma Central Corporation
President CEO
905-687-7890
Christopher A.L. Lazarz, CPA, CA
Algoma Central Corporation
Chief Financial Officer
905-687-7940