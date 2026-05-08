Algoma Central Corporation (TSX:ALC), held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on May 7, 2026. Each of the matters set out below were voted upon at the Meeting and are described in greater detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 6, 2026, available online at www.algonet.com/investor-relations and www.sedarplus.ca.

1. Election of Directors

All nominees listed in the Management Information Circular were elected as directors until the next annual general meeting of shareholders with the support of 77.54% of shares voted.

Nominee Outcome Votes For Votes Against Total Mats H. Berglund Elected 31,316,932 94,456 31,411,388 Richard B. Carty Elected 31,237,794 173,594 31,411,388 Jens GrØnning Elected 31,316,471 94,917 31,411,388 E.M. Blake Hutcheson Elected 31,316,117 95,271 31,411,388 Duncan N.R. Jackman Elected 31,236,606 174,782 31,411,388 Trinity O. Jackman Elected 31,262,608 148,780 31,411,388 Mark McQueen Elected 31,309,531 101,857 31,411,388 Clive P. Rowe Elected 31,227,793 183,595 31,411,388 Gregg A. Ruhl Elected 31,310,263 101,125 31,411,388 Eric Stevenson Elected 31,324,974 86,414 31,411,388

2. Appointment of Auditors

Professional accounting firm Deloitte LLP was appointed as independent auditors of the Company.

Outcome Votes For Votes Withheld Total Approved 31,374,252 80,992 31,455,244

About Algoma Central Corporation

Algoma Central Corporation is a global provider of marine transportation, owning and operating dry and liquid bulk carriers that serve critical industries throughout the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Region and internationally. Focused on delivering exceptional customer service, utilizing fuel efficient vessels, and advancing innovative technologies, Algoma drives productivity while contributing to economic growth, strengthening communities, and supporting its people. Algoma truly is Your Marine Carrier of Choice. Learn more at www.algonet.com.

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Contacts:

Gregg A. Ruhl

Algoma Central Corporation

President CEO

905-687-7890



Christopher A.L. Lazarz, CPA, CA

Algoma Central Corporation

Chief Financial Officer

905-687-7940