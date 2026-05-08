Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp. (TSXV: CGM) (OTCQB: CGMXF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an investor relations agreement with Gold Standard Media LLC ("GSM") and its affiliates to raise awareness of the Company's shares among investors. The engagement is for three months of services commencing on May 8, 2026 and ending on August 8, 2026.

In consideration of the marketing services, the Company has agreed pay up front payment of US $350,000 to GSM. The consideration payable to GSM and its Affiliates does not include any securities of the Company.

GSM and its affiliates are arm's length to the Company. Neither GSM, its affiliates or associates own any securities of the Company. GSM and its affiliates manage a marketing team headquartered in Georgetown, Texas, and has conducted marketing services for a broad range of companies listed on exchanges from the TSX Venture Exchange to the New York Stock Exchange since 2010. GSM is controlled by Kenneth Ameduri, Juliet Ameduri and Lior Gantz. Gold Standard's address is 723 W. University Ave, #110 - 283 Georgetown TX 78626 www.goldstandardir.com.

About Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp.

Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the high-grade, district-scale Miminiska Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario - one of the world's top-ranked and most stable mining jurisdictions.

Miminiska hosts a gold-rich banded iron formation (BIF) system with multiple high-grade intercepts already drilled at the Miminiska and Frond Zones, and more than 14 km of under-explored strike offering exceptional blue-sky potential. 25,000 m of historical drilling provides a strong technical foundation, with both known zones remaining open along strike and at depth.

With a lean, execution-focused leadership team, Canadian Goldfields is positioned to unlock meaningful value through disciplined exploration, discovery-focused drilling and the advancement of one of Ontario's most compelling emerging gold systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the Company's planned exploration program for the Miminiska Gold Property is subject to change. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296762

Source: Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp.