Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 11, 2026) - Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp. (TSXV: CGM) (OTCQB: CGMXF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ian Dasti, P. Geo, as Vice President Exploration.

Mr. Dasti is a senior geoscientist with 17 years of experience in mining, mineral exploration, and resource estimation. During his career, Mr. Dasti has established a track record of exploration excellence including in a leadership role resulting in the discovery of a significant Ontario gold resource.

For the past nine years, Mr. Dasti has been with Imerys Performance Minerals Americas ("Imerys"), advancing from Project Geologist to Senior Geologist. As Senior Geologist, he has acted as Competent Person responsible for Mineral Resources estimation and Mineral Reserves development across seven operations and five industrial minerals. In addition to contributing to the development and review of short, medium and long-term mine plans, Mr. Dasti provided technical leadership across multi-disciplinary teams while communicating resource strategy to operational and executive stakeholders.

Mr. Dasti has a Master of Science in Geology from Lakehead University, and has a broad background in gold, Ni-Cu-PGE, VMS, and a variety of industrial minerals environments, complemented by graduate-level training in geochemistry, petrology, and ore-forming processes. His expertise in mineral resource estimation and mineral reserve development has spanned multiple projects, as has his experience integrating advanced geological modelling with mine planning, economic evaluation, and multi-site portfolio strategies.

About Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp.

Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing the high-grade, district-scale Miminiska Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario - one of the world's top-ranked and most stable mining jurisdictions.

Miminiska hosts a gold-rich banded iron formation (BIF) system with multiple high-grade intercepts already drilled at the Miminiska and Frond Zones, and more than 14 km of under-explored strike offering exceptional blue-sky potential. 25,000 m of historical drilling provides a strong technical foundation, with both known zones remaining open along strike and at depth.

The Company also recently announced a transaction to acquire the highly prospective Newton Gold Property, which is located approximately 100 kilometres (km) southwest of the city of Timmins and 36 km south of the town of Foleyet, Ontario.

With a lean, execution-focused leadership team, Canadian Goldfields is positioned to unlock meaningful value through disciplined exploration, discovery-focused drilling and the advancement of one of Ontario's most compelling emerging gold systems.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the Company's planned exploration program for the Miminiska Gold Property is subject to change. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296853

Source: Canadian Goldfields Discovery Corp.