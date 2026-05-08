New Glasgow, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR.UN) ("Crombie") is pleased to announce the election of each of the nominees proposed for election at the annual general meeting of unitholders held on May 7, 2026. The vote was conducted by show of hands without a ballot. In compliance with TSX rules, following are the detailed proxy tabulations for the appointment of Trustees, with over 99% of the votes at the meeting being represented by proxy.

Trustee For Withheld Paul V. Beesley 132,102,367

(99.85%) 192,408

(0.15%) Jane Craighead 131,892,370

(99.70%) 401,605

(0.30%) Mark Holly 132,186,536

(99.92%) 108,240

(0.08%) Jason P. Shannon 132,176,822

(99.91%) 117,954

(0.09%) Deborah Starkman 132,174,777

(99.91%) 119,999

(0.09%) Michael Waters 132,098,177

(99.85%) 196,598

(0.15%) Karen Weaver 131,322,305

(99.26%) 972,471

(0.74%)

Voting results on additional resolutions were as follows:



Proxy tabulations Resolution For Withheld Appointment of Auditors: PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 132,288,331

(99.97%) 38,549

(0.03%)



Proxy tabulations Resolution For Withheld Approval for the authorization of the Trustees to fix remuneration of the Auditors 132,249,956

(99.97%) 44,820

(0.03%) Approve an advisory resolution on executive compensation 130,502,081

(98.64%) 1,792,705

(1.36%)

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at March 31, 2026, our portfolio contained 310 properties comprising approximately 19.4 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296723

Source: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust