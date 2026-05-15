New Glasgow, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2026) - Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: CRR.UN) ("Crombie") today announced a distribution of $0.07583 per Unit for the period from May 1, 2026, to and including May 31, 2026.

The distribution will be payable on June 15, 2026, to Unitholders of record as at May 31, 2026.

As announced May 6, 2026, Crombie increased its annual distribution to $0.91000 per Unit ($0.07583 per month) from the previous rate of $0.90000 per Unit ($0.07500 per month), reflecting an increase of 1.11%.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie invests in real estate with a vision of enriching communities together by building spaces and value today that leave a positive impact on tomorrow. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate assets, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-use residential properties. As at March 31, 2026, our portfolio contained 310 properties comprising approximately 19.4 million square feet, inclusive of joint ventures at Crombie's share, and a significant pipeline of future development projects. Learn more at www.crombie.ca.

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Source: Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust