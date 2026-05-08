

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Dollar value edges lower as expectations of an end to the gulf war continues to increase since U.S. offered Iran a peace deal which Iran is currently reviewing, boosting market sentiments and easing inflationary concerns.



The U.S. Dollar Index, DXY, which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies was last seen trading at 97.84, down by 0.38 (or 0.39%) today.



On the economic front in the U.S., the data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today revealed that the US economy added 115,000 jobs in April.



The unemployment rate stood at 4.30% in April, in line with market expectations.



The number of unemployed increased by 134,000 to 7,370,000 while total employment fell by 226,000 to 162,620,000.



While against the Euro, USD was trading at 1.178, down by 0.53%, against the GBP, it was trading at 1.363, down by 0.61%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 156.667, up by 0.13%.



Japan's S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers' Index eased to 52.20 in April (below the flash reading of 52.40), down from 53.00 in March. It was the 13th straight month of private-sector expansion.



S&P Global Services PMI was revised slightly lower to 51.00 in April 2026 from 51.20 in the flash reading, down from March's final 53.40.



Against the USD, Swiss Franc was trading at 0.776, up by 0.40%.



Against the USD, the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.367, down by 0.06%.



Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that the unemployment rate in Canada rose to 6.90% in April from 6.70% in the previous month, far exceeding expectations that it would remain unchanged at 6.70%, to mark the highest jobless rate in six months.



Employment in Canada edged down by 18,000 in April following a gain of 14,000 in the prior month and missing forecasts for a 15,000 increase.



Full-time employment fell by 47,000 while part-time positions increased by 29,000.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, USD was trading at 0.724, down by 0.54%.



Days before, the U.S. offered Iran a draft proposal with 14 key points which Iran is currently reviewing.



As per the plan, the U.S. will end the war immediately and Iran should reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Both nations would then negotiate future course of negotiations to end hostilities over a 30-day timeline.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the U.S. is expecting a response from Iran by today.



The prospects of an end to the war and reopening of the Hormuz strait, eased conflict tensions and brought the much-needed relief to markets, yesterday and today.



CNN reported that in an attempt to assert its full control over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had laid out fresh rules for vessels attempting to move across the Strait of Hormuz.



The IRGC's plan entitled 'Vessel Information Declaration' is issued by the recently created Persian Gulf Strait Authority of Iran. The document consists of more than 40 questions for shippers to fill up.



In addition, through Telegram app, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei called for a 'new regional order' under a 'strong Iran'.



Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command announced intercepting Iran's attacks on three navy ships yesterday as an act of self-defense.



Downplaying this incident, U.S. President Donald Trump assured that the ceasefire holds despite these events. However, in a message via Truth Social, he reiterated that the U.S. will knock Iran more violently if they do not get the deal signed 'fast'.



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