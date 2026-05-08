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WKN: A3D2W7 | ISIN: CA1130041058 | Ticker-Symbol: RW5
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 21:55
42,120 Euro
+1,27 % +0,530
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,11042,37008.05.
42,08042,34008.05.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.05.2026 23:34 Uhr
196 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) today announced that all 12 nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Limited Voting Shares ("Class A Shares") and Class B Limited Voting Shares ("Class B Shares") were elected at the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 7, 2026 in New York, NY. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of each of the Class A Shares and Class B Shares in regard to the election of the 12 directors nominated:

Director NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
Barry Blattman1,466,816,70298.0529,246,5061.95
Angela F. Braly1,494,995,65999.931,067,5490.07
Marcel R. Coutu1,492,713,14899.783,350,0600.22
Scott Cutler1,492,536,15299.763,527,0560.24
Bruce Flatt1,470,142,58098.2725,920,6281.73
Oliva (Liv) Garfield1,472,271,61898.4123,791,5901.59
Nili Gilbert1,492,679,49799.773,383,7110.23
Keith Johnson1,494,988,30999.931,074,8990.07
Bruce Karsh1,469,193,15598.2026,870,0531.80
Brian W. Kingston1,467,042,78498.0629,020,4241.94
Cyrus Madon1,464,943,32697.9231,119,8822.08
Diana Noble1,492,698,06099.783,365,1480.22


A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Class A and Class B Shares represented at the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world - including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.com or contact:

Media:
Simon Maine
Tel: (332) 298-0447
Email: simon.maine@brookfield.com		Investor Relations:
Jason Fooks
Tel: (866) 989-0311
Email: jason.fooks@brookfield.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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