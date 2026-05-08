Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2026) - AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSXV: ALY) ("AnalytixInsight" or the "Company") announces that the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has issued a failure to file cease trade order against the Company which orders that general trading, whether direct or indirect, of the securities of the Company cease under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 - Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions (the "CTO"). A copy of the CTO has been posted to the OSC website.
The CTO was issued as a result of the Company's failure to file its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, the related annual management's discussion and analysis and management certifications of annual filings (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the prescribed filing deadline. The failure to file the Required Filings by the deadline is mainly due to the Company not having yet received the audited financial statements of Marketwall S.r.l. ("Marketwall"), an Italian private company in which the Company holds a minority equity interest, which are required by the Company's auditor in order to complete the audit of the Company's consolidated financial statements.
The CTO is a procedural consequence of a third-party filing-timing matter and is not a reflection of any operational, financial or governance concern at the Company; shareholders should accordingly not be alarmed by the CTO. The Company continues to work diligently with Marketwall and its auditors to obtain the outstanding financial information and to complete and file the Required Filings as soon as practicable thereafter. The Company does not expect any interruption to its operations during the period the CTO is in effect, including the previously announced proposed sale of the Company's interest in Marketwall to Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. and the related special meeting of shareholders scheduled for May 29, 2026. Revocation of the CTO is expected to occur within a few days after the Required Filings are made.
About AnalytixInsight Inc.
AnalytixInsight Inc. is a financial technology company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ALY". The Company's principal asset is its minority equity interest in Marketwall S.r.l.
www.analytixinsight.com
For Further Information
Vincent Kadar, Chairman
Email: ceo@analytixinsight.com
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of receipt of Marketwall's audited financial statements, the timing of completion of the Company's annual audit and filing of the Required Filings, the timing of revocation of the CTO and the lifting of the related trading suspension, and the timing and completion of the proposed sale of the Company's interest in Marketwall to Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.
Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, without limitation, continued delay in the delivery of Marketwall's audited financial statements, further delay in completing the Company's audit and the Required Filings, the failure to obtain revocation of the CTO on the timeline anticipated, and the failure to obtain shareholder, TSX Venture Exchange or other required approvals for, or to satisfy the closing conditions of, the proposed sale of the Company's interest in Marketwall. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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Source: AnalytixInsight Inc.