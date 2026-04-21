Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSXV: ALY) ("ALY" or the "Company") today announced that it has received a binding offer from Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ("ISP"), Italy's leading banking group, for the acquisition of ALY's 49% quota in MarketWall S.r.l. ("MarketWall" or "MW").

Under the terms of the binding offer, ISP has proposed to acquire ALY's 49% stake for cash consideration of €3,920,000 (CAD$6,311,200), reflecting an equity value of €8,000,000 (CAD$12,880,000) for 100% of MarketWall. The binding offer states that ISP also proposed to the other shareholder (Phoenix S.r.l.) holding 18% of Marketwall to acquire its stake, so that at completion of the transaction ISP will hold 100% of Marketwall. The offer follows the successful completion of ISP's due diligence on MarketWall and its subsidiary, InvestoPro SIM S.p.A.

Vincent Kadar, Chairman of AnalytixInsight, commented:

"We are pleased to have received this binding offer from Intesa Sanpaolo, which we believe represents the best possible outcome for ALY and its shareholders at this time. MarketWall/InvestoPro have failed to gain traction in the marketplace and, as a result, MarketWall's business is in decline. Divesting from MarketWall before its value becomes further eroded would provide a choice opportunity for ALY to satisfy its creditors and position itself for a next chapter. We look forward to presenting the offer to our shareholders."

The transaction, which is at an arm's length, remains subject to several conditions, including unconditional acceptance of the binding offer by both ALY and the other shareholder Phoenix S.r.l., approval by the shareholders of ALY, acceptance by the TSXV, and a variety of regulatory approvals such as Italian Golden Power clearance, Bank of Italy authorization, European Central Bank approval.

Closing will also be conditional on other customary closing conditions detailed in the binding offer.

The binding offer expires on June 12, 2026. ISP and ALY will work cooperatively toward satisfying the conditions precedent and targeting closing as soon as practicable thereafter. This announcement is made in accordance with applicable securities laws and the confidentiality provisions of the binding offer. Further updates will be provided as material developments occur.

About AnalytixInsight Inc.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is a fintech company focused on delivering innovative financial data and analytics solutions. The Company holds a significant non-controlling stake in MarketWall S.r.l., an Italian-based developer of proprietary electronic trading and investment platforms through its regulated subsidiary InvestoPro SIM S.p.A.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, and may often (but not exclusively) be identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "prospective," "proposed", "potential," "possible," and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will," "may," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved. These statements are based on current expectations but involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Specific forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding (a) the value and prospects of Marketwall; (b) the anticipated impact on the Company of divesting from Marketwall, including the ability of the Company to satisfy its creditors; and (c) the future prospects of the Company, generally. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293575

Source: AnalytixInsight Inc.