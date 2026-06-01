Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2026) - AnalytixInsight Inc. (TSXV: ALY) ("AnalytixInsight" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 29th (the "Meeting"), shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favour of the resolution approving the sale of the Company's entire 49% interest in MarketWall S.r.l. ("MarketWall") to Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. ("Intesa Sanpaolo" or the "Bank") for €3,920,000 in cash, on a fixed and final basis (the "Transaction").

The Transaction Resolution was approved by 92.081% of the votes cast. Holders of 28,032,973 common shares, representing approximately 22.664% of the 123,686,741 common shares issued and outstanding as at the record date, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. Voting results on the resolution were as follows:

Resolution Shares For Shares Against % For % Against Approval of the sale of the Company's 49% interest in MarketWall S.r.l. to Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. 25,812,933 2,220,040 92.081% 7.919%

Next Steps

With shareholder approval now obtained, the Company intends to accept Intesa Sanpaolo's binding offer dated April 17, 2026 (the "Binding Offer") in advance of its June 12, 2026 expiry. The Binding Offer provides for total cash consideration of €3,920,000 (approximately CAD$6,311,200) for the Company's 49% interest, with no adjustment, set-off, earn-out or contingent consideration.

The consideration is expected to flow to the Company in two tranches. Acceptance of the Binding Offer is expected to unlock an initial special dividend, estimated at approximately €735,000 (approximately CAD$1,174,000), payable by MarketWall against past profit reserves soon after acceptance and treated as a non-refundable advance toward the purchase price. The definitive dividend amount will be determined by the board of MarketWall. The balance of the consideration is expected to flow at closing, currently anticipated for September 2026. Completion of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the receipt of applicable Italian regulatory approvals.

Following closing, the proceeds, after closing costs, will be applied first to settle the Company's outstanding obligations and creditors. After all liabilities have been satisfied, the Board will evaluate options for the path forward for the Company, including potential business combinations or the return of any residual amounts to shareholders, and intends to communicate that determination separately following closing.

The Company will provide further updates on the Transaction as developments warrant.

About AnalytixInsight Inc.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is a financial technology company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ALY". The Company's principal asset is its minority equity interest in MarketWall S.r.l.

www.analytixinsight.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's acceptance of the Binding Offer, the timing and receipt of the initial special dividend, the satisfaction of the conditions to and the timing of completion of the proposed sale of the Company's interest in MarketWall to Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., the receipt of required Italian regulatory approvals, the anticipated use of proceeds, and the Company's path forward following closing. These statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them, as no assurance can be given that they will prove correct. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, the failure to satisfy the closing conditions of, or to obtain the Italian regulatory approvals required for, the proposed sale, the expiry of the Binding Offer on June 12, 2026, delays in receipt of the special dividend, the ongoing failure-to-file cease trade order, and the Company's liquidity position. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: AnalytixInsight Inc.