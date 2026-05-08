

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whoop is rolling out a new feature that lets U.S. users access licensed clinicians directly through their app, marking a significant step into personalized digital healthcare for the wearable fitness brand.



This new service will enable members to connect their biometric data from Whoop devices with real-time medical advice via live video chats. It's set to launch this summer, and there will be an extra charge on top of the usual membership fee.



When users schedule consultations, the process will kick off with a thorough review of their continuous biometric data, along with any available blood work and medical history, allowing for more customized health insights.



In addition to this clinician access, Whoop is also rolling out several new AI-driven health features worldwide. These enhancements aim to give users more personalized coaching, proactive health reminders, and a deeper dive into their recovery, sleep, and wellness data.



Whoop has partnered with HealthEx, too, enabling users to directly integrate their medical records, such as diagnoses, medications, and procedures, into the app.



Will Ahmed, the CEO of Whoop, noted that they view these new tools as a crucial step in linking wearable data with comprehensive health management.



This expansion follows a substantial $575 million funding round in March, which valued Whoop at $10.1 billion. The company now boasts over 2.5 million users around the globe.



The timing is also notable, given the heightened regulatory attention on wearable health features. Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter regarding Whoop's Blood Pressure Insights feature, indicating the company was promoting an unauthorized medical device.



However, updated FDA guidelines released earlier this year allow for some wellness-focused optical blood pressure tracking, as long as companies steer clear of making formal diagnostic claims.



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