Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 09.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Engpass 2026! Warum Wolfram plötzlich explodiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EKSZ | ISIN: CA68237C1059 | Ticker-Symbol: W1H
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 21:48
0,710 Euro
+1,43 % +0,010
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6980,71008.05.
0,7000,71008.05.
ACCESS Newswire
09.05.2026 00:02 Uhr
238 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Progresses Toward IND Preparation as Nucro-Technics Commences Bioanalysis for PNKP Inhibitor Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 8, 2026 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN:A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") announces that Nucro-Technics Inc. ("Nucro-Technics"), a Toronto-based contract research organization collaborating with Onco on preclinical development, has commenced advanced bioanalytical work in support of the Company's ongoing non-GLP1 pharmacokinetic (PK) and biodistribution animal model study involving A83B4C63, the active pharmaceutical ingredient ("API") for Onco's exclusively-licensed PNKP Inhibitor Technology (the "Technology"). The initiation of this work represents a significant step forward in translating the Technology from early-stage discovery into a development-ready therapeutic candidate.

Nucro-Technics has begun developing and executing specialized liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) analytical methods2 required to measure the API within biological samples generated during the animal model study. These analytical tools will allow researchers to accurately assess how the compound behaves in vivo, supporting a deeper understanding of its exposure, distribution, and potential therapeutic relevance. Although highly technical, this work provides the essential measurement capabilities on which meaningful PK and biodistribution insights depend.

The start of this analytical phase marks a natural progression of Onco's preclinical program, enabling the Company to generate the datasets needed to refine dosing strategies, inform formulation work, and prepare for subsequent GLP-compliant studies. This stage builds upon earlier development efforts and strengthens the foundation of the Company's IND-enabling plan (see Company press release dated September 28, 2025).

"The initiation of this analytical phase gives us the capability to generate the data that truly drives decision-making in early drug development. It allows us to understand how our PNKP inhibitor behaves in vivo and ensures that each subsequent study is grounded in high-quality evidence. This is the type of foundational work that moves a program from concept toward a real clinical candidate," said Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of Onco-Innovations.

Nucro-Technics will continue method development, perform non-GLP analyses, and deliver the corresponding reports in alignment with the study's operational timelines. This coordinated effort supports Onco's broader goal of advancing the Technology toward clinical evaluation and expanding the pipeline of next-generation DNA Damage Response Inhibitor (DDRi) therapies.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

ON BEHALF OF ONCO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED,

"Thomas O'Shaughnessy"
Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Thomas O'Shaughnessy
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: + 1 888 261 8055
investors@oncoinnovations.com

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in relation to the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

1 Good Laboratory Practice

2 Liquid chromatography coupled to mass spectrometry (LC-MS) is the gold standard in bioanalysis for the development of quantitative assays to support drug development or therapeutic drug monitoring (see doi: 10.1007/s00216-021-03583-2 for more).

SOURCE: Onco-Innovations Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/onco-innovations-progresses-toward-ind-preparation-as-nucro-technics-1165506

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.