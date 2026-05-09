

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday.



The greenback fell to 2-day lows of 1.1787 against the euro and 1.3637 against the pound, from early 2-day highs of 1.1721 and 1.3547, respectively.



The greenback dropped to near a 2-month low of 0.7761 against the franc, from an early 2-day high of 0.7809.



The greenback edged down to 156.43 against the yen, from an early 2-day high of 156.99.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.22 against the euro, 1.43 against the pound, 0.76 against the franc and 150.00 against the yen.



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