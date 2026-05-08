BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) (the "Company"), the largest exclusively U.S.-based, semiconductor foundry, today announced that its stockholders approved at a special meeting held earlier today, the Company's previously announced merger agreement with IonQ, Inc. ("IonQ") for the acquisition of the Company by IonQ.The final voting results will be reported in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.The transaction, which is expected to close in the second or third quarter of 2026, remains subject to receipt of required regulatory approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.About SkyWater TechnologySkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT) is the largest U.S.-based, pure-play semiconductor foundry. A trusted partner to both commercial customers and federal defense programs, SkyWater's Technology as a Service model empowers innovators to bring emerging technologies like quantum computing and next-generation systems from concept to reality. With state-of-the-art facilities in Minnesota, Florida, and Texas, SkyWater specializes in foundational nodes and advanced packaging to support the nation's critical infrastructure, strengthen supply chain resilience, and ensure long-term U.S. technology leadership. SkyWater is a DMEA-accredited Category 1A Trusted Foundry. To learn more, visit www.skywatertechnology.com.SkyWater Technology Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including information or predictions concerning the Company's future business, results of operations, financial performance, plans and objectives, competitive position, market trends, and potential growth and market opportunities. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "intends," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continues," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "believes," "should," "could," "may," "will," "targets," "projects," "seeks" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company's actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to: the inability to consummate the acquisition of SkyWater by IonQ (the "Transaction") within the anticipated time period, or at all, due to any reason, including the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals or satisfy the other conditions to the consummation of the Transaction; the risk that the Transaction disrupts our current plans and operations or diverts management's attention from its ongoing business; the effects of the Transaction on our business, operating results, and ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and others with whom we do business; the risk that our stock price may decline significantly if the Transaction is not consummated; the nature, cost and outcome of any legal proceedings related to the Transaction; our goals and strategies; our future business development, financial condition and results of operations; our ability to operate our fabrication facilities at full capacity; our ability to appropriately respond to changing technologies on a timely and cost-effective basis; our customer relationships and our ability to retain and expand our customer relationships; the timing and amount of funding our customers are able to secure for their purchase commitments; our ability to accurately predict our future revenues for the purpose of appropriately budgeting and adjusting our expenses; our expectations regarding dependence on our largest customers; our ability to diversify and expand our customer base and develop relationships in new markets, our ability to integrate the operations of the Fab 25 facility with our operations and risks associated with operating the Fab 25 facility; the performance and reliability of our third-party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to procure tools, materials, and chemicals; our ability to control costs, including our operating and capital expenses; the size and growth potential of the markets for our solutions, and our ability to serve and expand our presence in those markets; the level of demand in our customers' end markets; our ability to attract, train and retain key qualified personnel; adverse litigation judgments, settlements or other litigation-related costs; changes in trade policies, including the imposition of or increase in tariffs; our ability to raise additional capital or financing; our ability to accurately forecast demand; changes in local, regional, national and international economic or political conditions, including those resulting from increases in inflation and interest rates, a recession, or intensified international hostilities; the level and timing of U.S. government program funding; our ability to maintain compliance with certain U.S. government contracting requirements; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Annual Report on Form 10-K the Company filed with the SEC on March 11, 2026 and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.ContactsSkyWater Investor Contact: Claire McAdams | claire@headgatepartners.comSkyWater Media Contact: Tammy Swanson | tammy.swanson@skywatertechnology.com

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