Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 09.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Strategischer Engpass 2026! Warum Wolfram plötzlich explodiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PYY3 | ISIN: US69047Q1022 | Ticker-Symbol: 47Q
Stuttgart
08.05.26 | 21:55
48,910 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
OVINTIV INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OVINTIV INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,93049,23013:04
48,85049,34008.05.
PR Newswire
08.05.2026 23:00 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ovintiv Inc.: Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

DENVER, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 25, 2026 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 6, 2026.

Election of Directors

Each director listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:


Shares For

Percent

Shares Against

Percent

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

Sippy Chhina

219,141,816

99.47 %

1,147,078

0.52 %

302,766

14,710,703

Meg A. Gentle

217,733,017

98.83 %

2,555,580

1.16 %

303,063

14,710,703

Gregory P. Hill

219,958,195

99.85 %

318,726

0.14 %

314,739

14,710,703

Ralph Izzo

217,084,203

98.54 %

3,201,032

1.45 %

306,425

14,710,703

Terri G. King

219,869,206

99.80 %

421,482

0.19 %

300,972

14,710,703

Howard J. Mayson

218,559,824

99.21 %

1,727,532

0.78 %

304,304

14,710,703

Brendan M. McCracken

219,990,062

99.86 %

301,536

0.13 %

300,062

14,710,703

Steven W. Nance

216,320,763

98.19 %

3,965,224

1.80 %

305,673

14,710,703

George L. Pita

219,920,329

99.83 %

366,574

0.16 %

304,757

14,710,703

Thomas G. Ricks

211,920,523

96.20 %

8,363,019

3.79 %

308,118

14,710,703

Brian G. Shaw

217,438,225

98.70 %

2,849,399

1.29 %

304,036

14,710,703

Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Shares For

Percent

Shares Against

Percent

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

212,529,856

96.66 %

7,328,913

3.33 %

732,891

14,710,703

Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Shares For

Percent

Shares Against

Percent

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

229,536,390

97.66 %

5,488,534

2.33 %

277,439

0

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact:

(888) 525-0304

Media contact:

(403) 645-2252

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.