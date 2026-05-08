Ovintiv Inc.: Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

DENVER, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 25, 2026 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 6, 2026.
Election of Directors
Each director listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:
Shares For
Percent
Shares Against
Percent
Abstain
Broker Non-vote
Sippy Chhina
219,141,816
99.47 %
1,147,078
0.52 %
302,766
14,710,703
Meg A. Gentle
217,733,017
98.83 %
2,555,580
1.16 %
303,063
14,710,703
Gregory P. Hill
219,958,195
99.85 %
318,726
0.14 %
314,739
14,710,703
Ralph Izzo
217,084,203
98.54 %
3,201,032
1.45 %
306,425
14,710,703
Terri G. King
219,869,206
99.80 %
421,482
0.19 %
300,972
14,710,703
Howard J. Mayson
218,559,824
99.21 %
1,727,532
0.78 %
304,304
14,710,703
Brendan M. McCracken
219,990,062
99.86 %
301,536
0.13 %
300,062
14,710,703
Steven W. Nance
216,320,763
98.19 %
3,965,224
1.80 %
305,673
14,710,703
George L. Pita
219,920,329
99.83 %
366,574
0.16 %
304,757
14,710,703
Thomas G. Ricks
211,920,523
96.20 %
8,363,019
3.79 %
308,118
14,710,703
Brian G. Shaw
217,438,225
98.70 %
2,849,399
1.29 %
304,036
14,710,703
Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers
The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:
Shares For
Percent
Shares Against
Percent
Abstain
Broker Non-vote
212,529,856
96.66 %
7,328,913
3.33 %
732,891
14,710,703
Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors
The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:
Shares For
Percent
Shares Against
Percent
Abstain
Broker Non-vote
229,536,390
97.66 %
5,488,534
2.33 %
277,439
0
Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:
Investor contact:
(888) 525-0304
Media contact:
(403) 645-2252
SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.