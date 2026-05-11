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WKN: 853289 | ISIN: NL0000289213 | Ticker-Symbol: WER
Tradegate
08.05.26 | 16:00
21,750 Euro
+0,23 % +0,050
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,50021,70008:19
21,55021,60007:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 07:10 Uhr
186 Leser
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Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave announces departure of designated Chief Financial Officer

Wereldhave N.V. today announces that Marcel Eggenkamp will step down from his role as designated Chief Financial Officer (CFO) after joining Wereldhave earlier this year. Following this initial period, Wereldhave and Marcel concluded that the role and mutual expectations were not sufficiently aligned for the longer term. Wereldhave and Marcel have therefore agreed to end the appointment in an orderly manner. The Supervisory Board and CEO Matthijs Storm thank Marcel for his commitment and wish him well for the future. Marcel will be completing his work in a proper manner and handing it over in the coming period.

Matthijs Storm, CEO of Wereldhave N.V. stated: "I would like to thank Marcel for his efforts and commitment during this past period. We have reached this decision in a constructive way and believe it allows both Wereldhave and Marcel to move forward."

Marcel Eggenkamp: "I appreciate the openness and professionalism of the discussions with the Board and management. Following our discussions, we jointly concluded that this was not the right long term match. I wish Wereldhave and its team every success in the period ahead."

Wereldhave has initiated the process to appoint a successor and will provide further updates in due course. In the interim, the CFO responsibilities will be assumed by Remco Langewouters who is Group Controller of Wereldhave since 2018, ensuring continuity and stability.

Attachment

  • PB 11-05-2026 - Wereldhave announces departure of designated Chief Financial Officer

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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