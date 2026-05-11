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WKN: 919730 | ISIN: CH0012221716 | Ticker-Symbol: ABJ
Xetra
08.05.26 | 17:35
89,70 Euro
+0,79 % +0,70
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABB LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,3690,9208:19
90,4290,8208:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 07:10 Uhr
243 Leser
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ABB Electrification: ABB invests $200 million across Europe to accelerate grid transformation

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Investments across Europe will expand production capacity of medium-voltage technologies for electrical distribution
  • Major projects include a $100 million investment in Italy, as well as others in Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, Norway, and Poland
  • Program will increase availability of key technologies including SF6-free switchgear and grid automation products for global markets

ABB announced today that it is investing around $200 million in its medium-voltage manufacturing capabilities across Europe over the next three years to expand production capacity, accelerate the transition to next-generation technologies for power distribution and strengthen supply for customers that are modernizing their power infrastructure. This includes utilities, industry, and rapidly growing data center markets.

According to the International Energy Agency, electricity's share of final energy consumption is expected to rise from around 20 percent today to nearly 30 percent by 2030, highlighting the urgency and scale of grid expansion.

"This $200 million investment will strengthen ABB's medium-voltage manufacturing and technology capabilities in Europe and support customers as electricity demand increases and the grid evolves," said Morten Wierod, ABB's Chief Executive Officer. "Demand is being driven by major structural trends, from grid modernization and the integration of renewables to data center growth and the transition to more sustainable technologies. These investments will help us expand capacity, improve availability, and shorten lead times for customers in Europe and beyond, empowering them to adapt to the changing energy landscape."

Investing in European manufacturing capabilities
The investment strengthens the company's ability to deliver critical medium-voltage switchgear and grid automation technologies. It includes a new $100 million facility in Dalmine, Italy, to support growing demand for air-insulated and SF6-free switchgear and breakers. A further $100 million investment is for capacity expansion projects across factories in Bulgaria (Rakovski), Finland (Vaasa), Germany (Ratingen), Norway (Skien), and Poland (Przasnysz), scaling production of technologies such as gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), vacuum interrupters, and relays, enabling more reliable and resilient power distribution.

This program builds on recent investments in ABB's UK and Hungary operations. In Kecskemét, Hungary, the investment of approximately $15 million adds R&D and production capabilities for connector technologies, enhancing medium-voltage network reliability and further expanding ABB's portfolio of grid resilience solutions for utility and renewable customers.

In Nottingham, UK, ABB invested around $35 million to expand production of earthing and lightning protection technologies to protect critical infrastructure and buildings, data centers, and communications and transportation networks from lightning strikes and electrical surges.

Together, these actions reflect ABB's focus on building resilient manufacturing capabilities for technologies that connect and protect the evolving grid.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

Attachment

  • ABB invests in European manufacturing capabilities


Sheela Pawar ABB Electrification sheela.pawar@ch.abb.com Investor Relations ABB +41 43 317 71 11 investor.relations@ch.abb.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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