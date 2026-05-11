

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's inflation accelerated unexpectedly on energy prices in April, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



Consumer price inflation rose to 1.2 percent in April from 1.0 percent in March. Prices were expected to rise 0.9 percent.



At the same time, core inflation edged up to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent a month ago.



Another data from the NBS showed that producer prices increased at a stronger pace in April. Factory gate inflation climbed to 2.8 percent from 0.5 percent in March. Economists had expected the rate to climb to 1.5 percent.



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