

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYKA.F) reported a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY211.750 billion, or JPY504.85 per share. This compares with JPY477.707 billion, or JPY1,070.32 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.4% to JPY2.423 trillion from JPY2.588 trillion last year.



Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY211.750 Bln. vs. JPY477.707 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY504.85 vs. JPY1,070.32 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.423 Tn vs. JPY2.588 Tn last year.



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