

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Dyno Nobel Limited (DNL.AX) released a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at A$144.5 million, or A$0.081 per share. This compares with A$36.3 million, or A$0.019 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to A$1.609 billion from A$1.473 billion last year.



Dyno Nobel Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$144.5 Mln. vs. A$36.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.081 vs. A$0.019 last year. -Revenue: A$1.609 Bln vs. A$1.473 Bln last year.



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