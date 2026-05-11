Amazfit Unveils the Cheetah 2 Pro, a Performance Running Watch Built for Marathon Preparation

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / May 11, 2026 / Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand owned by Zepp Health, today announced the Cheetah 2 Pro, the newest addition to its performance-focused Cheetah lineup. Built for marathon runners who believe preparation is everything, the Cheetah 2 Pro is designed around a simple belief: marathon performance is shaped by the work runners do throughout the training week. It brings structured running, strength-supportive training, and recovery insights into one focused preparation system, helping runners stay consistent through long marathon build-ups.

Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro

Introducing Amazfit's philosophy of refined performance and structural lightness, the Cheetah 2 Pro is engineered for runners who know speed is not only about miles and splits, but also the strength, recovery, and discipline that support performance over time. Rooted in a hybrid training philosophy, it helps runners build endurance alongside strength and recovery, supporting the durability and consistency needed for long marathon build-ups.

"Marathon training is about consistency, discipline, and being intentional with every part of your preparation. As I train for Boston, the Cheetah 2 Pro helps me stay locked in on the details that matter, from pacing to recovery, and it does it in a way that feels light, comfortable, and built for the demands of high-mileage training." said Rory Linkletter, professional marathon runner and Amazfit athlete ambassador.

Rory Linkletter, professional marathon runner and Amazfit athlete ambassador

Refined Performance, Engineered Without Excess

Speed should come from intelligent architecture, not added mass. Through structural lightness, unnecessary material is reduced while rigidity and precision are maintained, creating a marathon training watch that feels precise without feeling heavy. The Cheetah 2 Pro delivers advanced running performance in a streamlined design that feels fast, comfortable, and unobtrusive from daily training to race day.

Built for the demands of long training blocks and race day, the Cheetah 2 Pro pairs a Grade 5 titanium bottom case and middle frame with scratch-resistant sapphire glass to deliver durable, lightweight confidence without unnecessary bulk. A bright 1.32-inch AMOLED display keeps data clear and readable through early starts, shifting daylight, and late miles.

Training Designed for the Long Build

The Cheetah 2 Pro supports runners at every level with built-in running workouts focused on the foundations that matter most over distance. Aerobic base work builds endurance, threshold sessions improve efficiency, and strength-focused training supports durability so runners can handle higher mileage with greater resilience.

"As an 800m runner, precision matters. The Cheetah 2 Pro helps me dial in my pace, track my training load, and understand when to push or recover. It keeps my sessions efficient and my performance sharp," said Wan Muhammad Fazri Wan Zahari, Malaysian Middle-Distance Runner (800m) and Amazfit Ambassador.

Wan Muhammad Fazri Wan Zahari, Malaysian Middle-Distance Runner (800m) and Amazfit Ambassador

With Zepp Coach, runners receive intelligent, personalized training plans tailored to distances ranging from 3K to full marathon, adapting based on performance and progress. For those seeking deeper control, the watch also integrates with advanced third-party platforms such as TrainingPeaks, Runna, Strava and Intervals.icu.

Metrics for Smarter Running and Recovery

The Cheetah 2 Pro turns training data into clearer decisions, helping runners understand when to push, when to recover, and how to stay consistent through demanding training blocks. Advanced running metrics including pacing, lactate threshold, running power, gait tracking, and finish time predictions help runners better understand how they move, measure progress over time, and train with greater intention.

Within the Zepp app, recovery insights such as heart rate, HRV, sleep, and fatigue provide a more complete picture of how the body is responding to training load. Metrics including VO2 max, fatigue level, and training status help runners make smarter decisions about when to push forward and when to prioritize recovery, supporting consistency across long training cycles.

Amazfit Cheetah 2 Pro

The Most Advanced GPS in the Cheetah Lineup

Featuring advanced dual-band GPS with multi-satellite positioning, the Cheetah 2 Pro delivers precise pacing and reliable route tracking, even when routes become more complex or focus begins to fade over long distances. Whether navigating city streets or winding courses, runners can rely on accurate location data to stay on pace and on course.

Endurance That Matches the Distance

Training does not stop because the battery does. The Cheetah 2 Pro offers up to 31 hours of GPS battery life, supporting marathon cutoff times around the world and extended efforts that require reliable performance from start to finish. For everyday use, the watch also delivers up to 20 days of battery life, ensuring it keeps pace with both training cycles and daily life.

The built-in dual-mode flashlight adds confidence during early morning and late evening runs, with adjustable brightness settings designed to improve visibility during outdoor workouts.

Pricing and Availability

The Cheetah 2 Pro will be available for pre-order from 11 May 2026, with the official launch commencing on 14 May 2026. The product1 will be available via the official Amazfit website as well as authorised retail partners, including Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok.

Customers who pre-order the Cheetah 2 Pro will receive an Amazfit T-shirt and a hair dryer, while stocks last. For more information, please visit Amazfit's website and follow Amazfit on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

1. Pricing may vary across different sales channels due to platform operations, campaign structures, and channel-specific arrangements.

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About Amazfit

Amazfit, a global smart wearable and fitness leader is part of Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), a health technology company with its principal office based in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. Zepp Health operates as a distributed organisation, with team members and offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other global markets.

Amazfit builds smart wearables designed around movement - training with intention, recovery with balance, and evolution over time. Built for the way people train today, Amazfit blends endurance, strength, and recovery into a single, coherent rhythm to support sustainable progress over time.

Behind Amazfit is Zepp, which builds the intelligence that supports its training experience. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com.my.

For media information, kindly contact:

Triven Marketing Group, for Amazfit

Jazzmin Wan

Email: jazzmin@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Amazfit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/amazfit-unveils-the-cheetah-2-pro-a-performance-running-watch-built-fo-1165654