

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group Plc (CMPGF.PK) announced earnings for its first half that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.069 billion, or $0.629 per share. This compares with $919 million, or $0.542 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Compass Group Plc reported adjusted earnings of $1.247 billion or $0.728 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.7% to $24.983 billion from $22.568 billion last year.



Compass Group Plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.069 Bln. vs. $919 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.629 vs. $0.542 last year. -Revenue: $24.983 Bln vs. $22.568 Bln last year.



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